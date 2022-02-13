ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wooster, OH

Wabash beats College of Wooster to clinch regular-season NCAC title

By Kevin Smith
The Daily Record
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbhAB_0eD6eqP100

WOOSTER — The College of Wooster men’s basketball team nearly rallied from a 19-point deficit before Wabash College ran away from the Fighting Scots 97-75 on Saturday afternoon at Timken Gymnasium.

The Little Giants secured their first-ever North Coast Athletic Conference championship with the win and locked up the one seed for the upcoming conference tournament.

Wooster (15-8, 11-5 NCAC) was handcuffed by two things in particular on Saturday – torrid 3-point shooting by Wabash (19-3, 14-1 NCAC) and a run of missed opportunities at the free-throw line. Wabash, winners of 15 straight, hit 18 3s, 11 of them by seniors Tyler Watson and Jack Davidson. Wooster was just 6 of 18 at the line in the second half, missed the front end of all three 1-and-1 opportunities, and had a stretch of six consecutive missed free throws overall.

The Scots did almost overcome a 48-29 first-half deficit, and the comeback bid started before halftime. Junior Tayler McNeal dropped a pass down low to sophomore Nick Everett, who upped his first-half point haul to 11 with 1:13 remaining. Then, Everett and junior Turner Kurt worked the two-man game, with Kurt’s bucket trimming Wabash’s lead to 48-33 at the half.

In the second half, freshman Jamir Billings found sophomore Carter Warstler at the start of a cut to the hoop, and the Scots guard finished the layup at the 16:27 mark. Then, with 13:38 remaining, Warstler capped Wooster's 11-0 run with two free throws to make it 53-51.

Kurt helped the cause during the run with three layups and, defensively, he stuffed Edreece Redmond at the rim.

Davidson, Wabash’s star, immediately canned a 3-pointer after Warstler’s free throws. Later, Watson erupted for 11 points in a span of four possessions, with his third 3 of that stretch extending Wabash’s lead to 72-55 at the 9:30 mark.

Senior Hamilton Johnson’s 3-pointer with 6:12 to go and Warstler’s old-school three-point play at the 5:20 mark pulled Wooster within nine, but each time Davidson promptly stretched the lead back to 12 via a 3-pointer.

Billings and Kurt scored 14 apiece to lead Wooster. Kurt’s nine rebounds was a game high, as were Billings’ seven assists. Billings surpassed 140 assists for the year and moved into a tie with Wooster great Antwyan Reynolds atop the program’s single-season steals leaderboard at 75. Billings had one steal in the game.

Wooster shot 44.6 percent (29 of 65) from the floor, 26.9 percent (7 of 26) on 3-pointers, and 41.7 percent (10 of 24) at the line. The Scots won the rebounding battle 38-37.

Watson had his second straight 30-point game when playing at Timken Gymnasium. The Little Giants guard went 10 of 15 from the floor, which included a 6-of-10 showing from deep. He also had five assists, as did Davidson. Davidson scored 23 points on 7-of-14 shooting. He led all players with three steals.

Wabash shot 50.8 percent (33 of 65) from the floor, 47.4 percent (18 of 38) on 3-pointers, and only missed one free throw in 14 chances.

Prior to the game, Wooster honored its seniors — Johnson, Khaylen Mahdi, Brandon Styers, and student assistant Alec Williams — who plan to graduate this spring.

Next, Wooster hosts Denison University (10-11, 9-6 NCAC) at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Daily Record

