NBA

Sixers react to Joel Embiid's big dunk on Cavs big man Jarrett Allen

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
AP Photo/Chris Szagola

Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid had himself another normal Embiid-type of game. The big fella was scoring in a dominant way, he was putting in work in the post, and he was leading the Sixers to a big win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on a Saturday night.

There was one particular play where the big fella quite possibly had the dunk of the year. He missed a free throw and after Georges Niang grabbed the offensive rebound and Embiid took the pass and came rumbling down the lane and threw down a vicious dunk on Cavs big man Jarrett Allen.

“It’s up there,” said Embiid. “I’ve always dreamed about, watching Blake throwing the ball in the rim without even touching the rim back in the day, the ‘Lob City’. I always thought it was extremely exciting and I’ve always wished that I could do it, but obviously, they jump way higher than me. I saw the video, it was crazy and it was cool that I was finally able to make my dreams come true.”

This is just the latest example of the phenomenal things that Embiid has been doing as of late. The big fella has been something special to watch throughout the 2021-22 season and he has been doing things you don’t normally see a big man doing out there on the floor.

“I’m at a loss for words, now,” Tyrese Maxey added. “Some stuff he does when he gets the rebound and dribbles up the court, he did like a little CP3 fake pass that I saw today, it’s just amazing to see it. I’m just glad to be a part of it. I try not to take any of it for granted.”

