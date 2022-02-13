ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joel Embiid, Sixers praise Matisse Thybulle for his stellar defense in win

Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers were able to knock off the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday 103-93 as Joel Embiid had an incredible night by going for 40 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists. That is the story, and rightfully so, but Matisse Thybulle had a big night of his own in the win.

Thybulle only had six points in the win, but he was causing havoc on the defensive end as he had a career-high six steals on the night. The third-year defensive stud from Washington was everywhere and the Cavs were left dazed and confused.

“He’s incredible,” said Joel Embiid. “I don’t even know how to explain it. I’ve always thought that he’s the best perimeter defender in the league. His timing, his reaction, on-ball defense, his length, he’s just amazing. That’s what we’re gonna need from him. Especially adding the new guys. He’s gonna be a big piece to what we’re trying to accomplish.”

Thybulle was constantly in the passing lanes on Saturday. Every time it looked like the Cavaliers had an easy pass, Thybulle jumped the passing lane and he was able to get a steal and go the other way with it.

“His closing speed,” said coach Doc Rivers. “I mean really, he’s the best I’ve ever seen in that. There are so many times you think he’s out of position and he comes from behind or he shoots in the gap. I think the last probably two weeks he’s really getting better with shooting gaps, getting steals, being alert. I actually love his focus right now too. I think he’s really focused in on what he needs to do.”

The Sixers will now have to continue to rely on him in order to get the job done on the defensive end. Thybulle will have a lot of pressure on him in order to stop the opposition’s best scorer on a nightly basis.

“He has a chance to be Defensive Player of the Year,” Embiid smiled. “After I get it.”

