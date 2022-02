The main event of UFC 271 is here with the much-awaited title rematch of Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker. UFC 271 takes place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The event is headlined by Israel Adesanya vs Robert Whittaker 2 which is one of the most anticipated rematches in the UFC. Whittaker is here to avenge his loss to Adesanya at UFC 243. Adesanya wants to continue his dominance in the middleweight division and etch his name in the history book as one of the greatest to ever do it.

