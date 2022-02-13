ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Gunman accused of killing man outside of Tennessee hookah bar still at large

By Patrick Reilly
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago
Jamar Marks is accused of fatally shooting a man at a hookah bar in Murfreesboro, Tenn. on Saturday morning. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

A gunman is still at large after he fatally shot one man and injured four others outside of a hookah bar in Tennessee on Saturday morning, police said.

Cops are searching for 21-year-old Jamar Adam Marks, who allegedly opened fire into a crowd after an altercation, Murfreesboro Police officials told WSMV.

Police responded to a call of shots fired outside of the Habibi Hookah Cafe in Murfreesboro just after 2 a.m. Upon arrival, they found one man severely injured and provided medical care, including a tourniquet, cops said.

Victim Brandon Anderson, 35, was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials said Anderson was attempting to break up a fight when he was shot.

Two individuals who were fighting and two other bystanders were also shot, police said. They were taken to the hospital, and all but one – who remains in critical condition – have been released.

Four people were injured in the shooting at Habibi Hookah Cafe in Murfreesboro, Tenn. on Feb. 12, 2022.
Jamar Marks, considered armed and dangerous, was added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted List.
The shooting’s lone victim was identified as 35-year-old Brandon Anderson.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation added Marks to their Most Wanted List. The agency tweeted that Marks is considered “armed and dangerous.” Cops are offering $2,500 for information leading to his arrest.

Police believe he is in the Nashville area, WSMV reported.

Marks is facing charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

