Gunman accused of killing man outside of Tennessee hookah bar still at large
A gunman is still at large after he fatally shot one man and injured four others outside of a hookah bar in Tennessee on Saturday morning, police said.
Cops are searching for 21-year-old Jamar Adam Marks, who allegedly opened fire into a crowd after an altercation, Murfreesboro Police officials told WSMV.
Police responded to a call of shots fired outside of the Habibi Hookah Cafe in Murfreesboro just after 2 a.m. Upon arrival, they found one man severely injured and provided medical care, including a tourniquet, cops said.
Victim Brandon Anderson, 35, was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Officials said Anderson was attempting to break up a fight when he was shot.
Two individuals who were fighting and two other bystanders were also shot, police said. They were taken to the hospital, and all but one – who remains in critical condition – have been released.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation added Marks to their Most Wanted List. The agency tweeted that Marks is considered “armed and dangerous.” Cops are offering $2,500 for information leading to his arrest.
Police believe he is in the Nashville area, WSMV reported.
Marks is facing charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Comments / 0