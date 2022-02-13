Cuepacs: Civil servants need to be the backbone of govt's delivery system

A Black civil servant was handed a six-figure settlement by the government over allegations of racial discrimination in Whitehall, with the deputy cabinet secretary warning that there was a “systemic issue” in the Cabinet Office, The Independent can reveal.Kay Badu, 36, said he had been subjected to bullying at the hands of white managers over the course of three years in the Cabinet Office, which left him with symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder. At one stage, he contemplated suicide.Mr Badu, who joined the Government Digital Service in 2018 as an executive assistant, said he was held back from promotion,...
Comments / 0