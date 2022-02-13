Beasley III leads Montana past Portland St. 85-76

MISSOULA — It's been a bumpy road of late for the Montana men's basketball team over the last week. The Grizzlies dropped two of their last three games coming into Saturday evening's contest against Portland State, but again UM found its footing and bounced back for a needed win as the Griz beat the Vikings 85-76 at Dahlberg Arena.
Jaylen Sims scored a season-high 27 points as UNC Wilmington extended its home winning streak to eight games, beating College of Charleston 85-79 on Saturday night. James Baker Jr. added 23 points and three blocks for the Seahawks. Shykeim Phillips had 14 points for UNC Wilmington (17-7, 11-2 Colonial Athletic...
BERKELEY – In a game that featured big runs from both teams, Utah scored seven straight points in overtime to emerge with an 80-75 victory over Cal Sunday afternoon in Haas Pavilion. The Golden Bears, who were playing their first overtime contest of the season, took a 75-73 lead...
SEATTLE (AP) — Kobe Williamson and Viktor Rajkovic scored 14 points each as Seattle U stretched its home winning streak to eight games, routing Lamar 76-50 on Saturday. Brandton Chatfield added 11 points and seven rebounds for Seattle (19-6, 10-2 Western Athletic Conference). Darrion Trammell had 10 points, six rebounds and six assists.
ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Hunter Schofield posted 18 points and nine rebounds as Dixie State narrowly beat Grand Canyon 61-60/ Schofield converted a three-point play with 17 seconds remaining to cap the scoring. Holland Woods missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer. Dancell Leter had 15 points for Dixie State (12-13, 5-7 Western Athletic Conference). Woods had 11 points and six rebounds for the Antelopes (17-6, 7-4). Gabe McGlothan added 11 points. Taeshon Cherry had 10 points.
Dayton Flyers (17-8, 9-3 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (12-10, 4-7 A-10) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rhode Island -2.5; over/under is 124. BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island hosts the Dayton Flyers after Jeremy Sheppard scored 23 points in Rhode Island's 72-65 win over the Davidson Wildcats. The Rams have gone 9-3 at...
UC Irvine Anteaters (11-7, 6-3 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (11-12) BOTTOM LINE: UCSD takes on the UC Irvine Anteaters after Bryce Pope scored 22 points in UCSD's 85-62 victory over the UC Riverside Highlanders. The Tritons are 8-2 on their home court. UCSD has a 1-2 record in games...
MISSOULA — After a year and a half off from the game, former Montana Lady Griz guard Taylor Goligoski is taking her basketball talents overseas. Goligoski, a Hamilton native, announced on her Instagram page that she is heading to the Czech Republic to begin her professional basketball career. Goligoski confirmed the news with MTN Sports, saying she will be joining BK Lokomotiva Trutnov and will finish out the regular season with the squad.
Kentucky Wildcats (21-4, 10-2 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (18-6, 9-3 SEC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Kentucky visits the No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers after Oscar Tshiebwe scored 27 points in Kentucky's 78-57 victory against the Florida Gators. The Volunteers are 13-0 on their home court. Tennessee averages 74.4 points while outscoring...
CORVALLIS — Te-Hina Paopao finished with 22 points and the 24th-ranked Oregon Ducks took control of the game in the fourth quarter before beating rival Oregon State 74-66 on Friday night in a women’s basketball matchup at Gill Coliseum. The annual rivalry series kicked off Friday and continues...
Utah State Aggies (15-11, 6-7 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (15-6, 7-3 MWC) BOTTOM LINE: Utah State takes on the San Diego State Aztecs after Brandon Horvath scored 29 points in Utah State's 85-72 loss to the Nevada Wolf Pack. The Aztecs are 11-1 on their home court. San...
For the second time this season, the NAU Lumberjacks and the Montana State Bobcats faced off, this time in Bozeman, Montana. The Bobcats won the first clash in a hard-fought game from both teams with a final score of 89-84. For the Lumberjacks (9-16, 5-8 Big Sky), they came into...
BILLINGS – Pulling out a gutsy, come-from-behind victory on Pink Night Thursday at Alterowitz Gym, the Montana State University Billings women’s basketball team rallied to outlast Great Northwest Athletic Conference opponent Saint Martin’s University 52-50. Taryn Shelley scored 15 of her game-high 20 points in the second half, as MSUB overcame a deficit that reached as high as 13 points to win for the sixth time in the last seven games. “I have a really good team that just keeps battling,” said MSUB head coach Kevin Woodin. “We battled and the run that we had at the end of the second quarter to pull within seven was really important. We found a way to win a close game and that’s what good teams do.”
BOISE, Idaho — Abu Kigab registered 18 points as Boise State beat UNLV 69-63 on Friday night. Tyson Degenhart had 15 points and seven rebounds for Boise State (19-5, 10-1 Mountain West Conference). Marcus Shaver Jr. added 13 points and Mladen Armus had 12 points and seven rebounds. Bryce...
NAU’s women’s basketball took a tough loss to the Montana State Bobcats, 83-77, in a game where the Lumberjacks had to play without its most dominant player. Before the game, graduate forward Khiarica Rasheed was declared out with an illness. NAU’s leading scorer (11.7 points per game) and rebounder (6.7 rebounds per game), Rasheed provides leadership in aspects of the game that the Lumberjacks were lacking last time they played the Bobcats on Jan. 20.
Wisconsin Badgers (19-5, 10-4 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (16-8, 7-7 Big Ten) BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Wisconsin takes on the Indiana Hoosiers after Tyler Wahl scored 23 points in Wisconsin's 73-65 loss to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. The Hoosiers have gone 13-2 at home. Indiana is fourth in the...
The finish of the Eastern Washington men’s basketball game Saturday demonstrated just how important end-of-game free throws can be. As it turned out against Idaho State, the Eagles needed every one of them. Steele Venters went 6 for 6 from the free-throw line for the Eagles’ only points in...
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) - Freshman Harrison Ingram had 16 points, a career-high nine assists and six rebounds, Spencer Jones had 15 points and eight rebounds and Stanford beat Oregon State 76-65 on Saturday night. Jaiden Delaire scored 14 points and Maxime Raynaud added 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting for Stanford...
FAIRBANKS - Rivalry week is upon us. Tomorrow, the Nanooks women's basketball team will welcome the Alaska Anchorage Seawolves to town. Alaska is looking for their first win over UAA in over the last decade. Saturday, Feb. 12 vs. Alaska Anchorage. https://bit.ly/3oKnKum. Live Stats >> https://bit.ly/3GHZj6H. Tickets >> bit.ly/nanooks-tickets. Alaska...
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Mikey Dixon had 31 points and 10 rebounds as Idaho narrowly beat Weber State 83-79 on Saturday. Dixon shot 10 for 12 from the floor. Trevante Anderson tied a career high with 26 points and had six assists for Idaho (6-18, 3-11 Big Sky Conference), which ended its four-game losing streak. Tanner Christensen added 10 points and eight rebounds.
