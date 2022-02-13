Beasley III leads Montana past Portland St. 85-76

BILLINGS – Pulling out a gutsy, come-from-behind victory on Pink Night Thursday at Alterowitz Gym, the Montana State University Billings women’s basketball team rallied to outlast Great Northwest Athletic Conference opponent Saint Martin’s University 52-50. Taryn Shelley scored 15 of her game-high 20 points in the second half, as MSUB overcame a deficit that reached as high as 13 points to win for the sixth time in the last seven games. “I have a really good team that just keeps battling,” said MSUB head coach Kevin Woodin. “We battled and the run that we had at the end of the second quarter to pull within seven was really important. We found a way to win a close game and that’s what good teams do.”

2 DAYS AGO