Marlins make it 5 region final appearances in a row with 5-0 win over Matanzas

PANAMA CITY BEACH — The first 20 minutes of play in Saturday night's Region 1-5A semifinal game at Gavlak Stadium was pretty frustrating for Arnold.

The Marlins created several high quality chances to score, putting a handful of threatening shots on target only to see them all stopped by Matanzas keeper Ben Kopach.

In the 27th minute, Arnold finally found its goal when Ridge Hatton curled a left-footed strike in the box just inside the far post to make it 1-0. By the end of the first half, the Marlins had found the back of the net three more times to put to rest any notion of a competitive match.

"That seems to be a trend with us," Marlins senior forward Braden Masker said. "Once we get that first one, we have saying, 'next five,' and usually we score in that next five (minutes) and just keep it coming."

Masker had two goals on the night and assisted on another, bringing his season total to 36 goals, which puts him one off the all-time Arnold single-season scoring record.

His first goal came off a brilliant turn on the ball and run up the middle of the Matanzas defense before firing a rocket shot off his right foot past Kopech to make it 3-0. He added another goal on the final kick of the first half when he received a beautiful pass on the break from Ben Lebdaoui on a run down the left side, cut it back to his right foot, and rifled another shot into the net.

Those two goals followed a great goal on a set piece by Zach Gunning, who volleyed in a perfectly headed ball by Damien Decker on the first of his two assists to make it 2-0. Lebdaoui got on the score sheet in the 75th minute to round out the scoring and finish off yet another dominant performance for the Marlins (20-1-1), who have now outscored their last seven opponents by a combined score of 42-3.

It was an impressive response by the Marlins players to a challenge they received from their coach at the first half water break.

"I didn't like the way we started off," Arnold coach Jonathan Hammond said. "We kind of seemed asleep and slow to react, so we had to make some adjustments at the water break. The boys came back out and once we put that first goal in it kind of changed the game there. I'm happy with the win, but there's definitely some things we could do better."

Matanzas (11-5-1) coach Heriberto Aguilar said it was an important lesson for his players of how much focus is required to stay in the game against a talented and relentless attack such as Arnold's.

"I think they were going hard and I think we got a little comfortable, but like I was telling the boys at half, you can't unplug against a team like this," he said. "You give them some space to breathe and they'll punish you. We had some defensive breakdowns and with players of that caliber if you give them any space they can turn on a dime and finish."

The victory puts the Marlins back in the region finals for the fifth consecutive year and unlike last season they'll get to play that game at Gavlak Stadium on Wednesday against No. 2 seed Gulf Breeze, which earned its way into the final eight with a wild 4-3 overtime win over No. 3 Stanton.

"It feels great," Masker said of advancing to the region final. "To do it five years in a row as a program and for me four years in a row, it's really special. It's not something everybody can say they've done."

That kind of consistent excellence is what Aguilar said he is striving to find for his Pirates program.

"This is my second year with this group and I think there's a lot of positive stuff coming for them," he said. "It's like I told them, we made a five-year plan that in five years you want to be competing for a state championship and at Palm Coast that's the culture that we're trying to do. I like this game because what (the Marlins) are doing is similar to what we're trying to do in our area. Hopefully we can come back here in the future and next time get that win on our side."

For Arnold, simply making another region final won't be enough, as the Marlins continue on their quest for a second consecutive state championship. Before they can do that they'll first have to get by a Gulf Breeze (18-2-2) squad that will present the Marlins with their biggest test yet.

"We take it one game at a time," Hammond said. "We don't go, 'oh, this is a huge game,' we just go out there and try to win. It's like I've told you before, we have these wristbands that say 'pressure is for the unprepared' and we prepare for every game. We prepared for this team, we'll prepare for the next team, and we'll be ready to go when the time comes."