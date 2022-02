I am a lover of live theater and of Broadway. I have been lucky to see some of the great shows in the past 20 years on Broadway including “Beautiful”. My friend and I saw it in 2015, it was the hot ticket on Broadway. I had no pre-conceived ideas about it. Being a child of the 70’s, I owned “Tapestry” (didn’t everybody?). I burned the grooves out of that vinyl. What I didn’t know was Carole King had written some of my favorite songs like The Monkees hit, “Pleasant Valley Sunday” and I really didn’t know anything about her early years. Just to show how much Carole and Gerry were respected in the music biz – In 1963, John Lennon said he wanted “McCartney- Lennon to be the Goffin-King of the UK”!

THEATER & DANCE ・ 25 DAYS AGO