SCOREBOARD: CIF-SS Girls’ Water Polo Quarterfinals
By Tyler Hendrickson
1 day ago
The Long Beach Poly girls’ basketball team has been on a journey of improvement over the course of the 2021-22 season, with a roster full of mostly inexperienced players. The Jackrabbits showed how far they’ve come, especially defensively, in an impressive first-round win in their CIF-SS Division 1 playoff opener against Roosevelt. The Jackrabbits got total-team defensive effort and held their opponent to just four made field goals in the first half en route to a 67-42 victory.
The Millikan Rams opened the CIF-SS Division 1 girls’ soccer playoffs on an unseasonably warm Saturday afternoon in Long Beach, hosting the El Dorado Hawks. The Rams dominated the second half on their way to a 2-0 victory, earning their second victory over the Hawks this season. After things...
Wilson doesn’t care if its first round CIF Southern Section Division 2 playoff game wasn’t the most exciting affair of the season. The Bruins got the game-winning goal from Brooke Karatsu-Boteilho and held on to beat Flintridge Sacred Heart 1-0. “A win is a win in playoffs,” Wilson...
For the Lakewood boys’ basketball team on Friday, when one thing wasn’t working they found another way to succeed. “Just shots not falling,” Lancers coach Duane Cooper said. Lakewood juniors Macarthy Morris (17 points), Chris Willis (15), and Mason Pacheco (9) attacked and attacked the basket, converting...
Millikan hosted El Dorado in the first round of the 2022 CIF-SS Division 1 girls' soccer playoffs.
Everything has a different edge in the playoffs, a fact that the Long Beach Poly boys’ basketball team was reminded of Friday night in their CIF-SS Division 2AA playoff opener against Villa Park. The two teams slugged it out defensively in the first half, and at the break just 26 points had been scored total. Poly found themselves trailing by four early in the fourth, but rebounded to win 51-43.
The playoffs open for 11 Long Beach boys’ basketball and soccer teams today–we’ll have live updates and coverage from several games. Boys’ Basketball (All games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted) Division 1: St. Anthony @ Dominguez. Division 2AA: Long Beach Poly vs. Villa Park.
When Warren equalized in the 68th minute, Wilson coach CJ Brewer shuffled his lineup again to try and steal a game winner on the road. “We made all the adjustments with ten minutes to go and then I sat down,” Brewer said. “I said ‘They’re going to do it’ and I knew that we believed on our sideline, and our players on the field believed, and it happened.”
The Moore League boys’ soccer champions are on the road for the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs today as Wilson visits Warren at 3 p.m. UPDATE: Wilson wins 2-1 and will advance to the second round!. We’ll have live updates here and then coverage...
St Anthony dug deep for a 60-57 win in the first round of the CIF-SS Division 1 playoffs on the road against Dominguez High School. They were lead by Jaayden Bush who had a game high 21 points, and Elijah Price who finished with 17 points, 12 rebounds, and 5 blocks.
The CIF-SS girls’ soccer playoffs kick off today and we’ll be bringing you live score updates from the Moore League’s top two teams. Millikan is hosting El Dorado at 1 p.m. in the Division 1 bracket while Wilson hosts Flintridge Sacred Heart in Division 2. Also, check...
It looked like No. 1 Long Beach State men’s volleyball was in for a slugfest when they hosted No. 2 UCLA on Friday night at Walter Pyramid. But that wasn’t the case at all as the Beach swept the Bruins 25-22, 25-23, 25-13 in front of a near sellout crowd. LBSU hit .400 in the match while posting seven total team blocks and 33 digs.
The Long Beach Poly football team has more than 70 NFL alums, so it’s fitting that the Jackrabbits got some shine on NBC Sunday during the network’s Super Bowl broadcast. Usually football players don’t relish scout team duty, but the Poly program got a rare honor–playing scout team for the Rams and the Bengals in the run-up to Super Bowl 56.
The Long Beach boys’ basketball teams start the playoffs tonight at 7 p.m. as St. Anthony visits Dominguez, Long Beach Poly hosts Villa Park, and Lakewood hosts Pasadena Poly. We’ll have live updates here and then coverage later tonight!
