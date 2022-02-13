SCOREBOARD: CIF-SS Girls’ Water Polo Quarterfinals

The Long Beach Poly girls’ basketball team has been on a journey of improvement over the course of the 2021-22 season, with a roster full of mostly inexperienced players. The Jackrabbits showed how far they’ve come, especially defensively, in an impressive first-round win in their CIF-SS Division 1 playoff opener against Roosevelt. The Jackrabbits got total-team defensive effort and held their opponent to just four made field goals in the first half en route to a 67-42 victory.

