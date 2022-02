You'll always remember your first ace on the PGA Tour ... especially when it comes at golf's unruliest mecca. A moment six years in the making happened during Round 3 of the WM Phoenix Open when Sam Ryder stepped on the par-3 16th's tee box with over 20,000 rowdy fans in TPC Scottsdale's coliseum. Ryder hit a 54-degree wedge shot 124 yards to the green and the ball kicked directly to the left and dropped in the cup.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO