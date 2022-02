TRACY, Calif. — A 70-year-old man is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Tracy. The crash happened around 9:35 a.m. along the 2600 block of South Tracy Boulevard Sunday. Sgt. Mario Ysit, spokesperson for Tracy Police Department, says the man was walking in the middle of the roadway when he was hit. Arriving officers tried to save his life, but the man ultimately died from his injuries.

TRACY, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO