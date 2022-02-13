ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Lakers fall to Warriors despite strong effort

By Kyle Goon
Inland Valley Daily Bulletin
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAll season long, the Lakers have been trying to shake the best out of a creaky veteran roster. But on Saturday night, it was Golden State that got the best blast from the past. The Lakers (26-31) fought valiantly in their first game after an emotionally turbulent trade deadline,...

East Bay Times

Klay Thompson goes ballistic in fourth quarter, Warriors beat Lakers in wild finish

SAN FRANCISCO — With 49ers quarterback Trey Lance and Giants manager Gabe Kapler sitting courtside to watch a marquee matchup between the Lakers and Warriors, it was Klay Thompson whose star shined brightest Saturday night. Thompson may have missed 941 days of basketball, but his knack for a takeover...
NBA
NBA

Thompson’s Fourth Quarter Fire Seals Thriller Over Lakers

The Warriors dodged another close game that came down to the final possession, but highlight plays from Klay Thompson in the fourth quarter sealed a 117-115 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night. The Warriors gained their biggest lead of the night (15) in the second quarter but...
NBA
newyorkcitynews.net

Lakers look to find their footing against Warriors

Content to be spectators at the NBA trade deadline, the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors hope to demonstrate why standing pat was prudent when they continue their rivalry Saturday night in San Francisco. The Lakers had been expected by many to make a move Thursday in an effort...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Russell Westbrook Sends Message To Frank Vogel For Benching Him During Crunch Time: "I'm Not Accustomed To Sitting For Long Stretches."

Russell Westbrook's play has been unexpectedly poor for the Los Angeles Lakers this season, and it has led to him being benched late in close games by coach Frank Vogel. As a player that has been a superstar in this league and an MVP in the last decade, this has not gone down well with the man himself, and Westbrook has made his unhappiness with the situation quite clear through various quotes to the media.
NBA
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

NBA Player Props: Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors

The West Coast gets the love tonight as the Warriors and the Lakers get a primetime game on ABC. The Warriors are looking to right the ship after dropping two in a row, including a disappointing loss to the Knicks on Thursday. They’ve fallen four and a half games behind the Suns for the number one spot in the West. Things aren’t much better for the Lakers, who have dropped their last two as well. In addition, all three of their stars are listed as questionable for tonight’s contest (which does make NBA player props a bit tricky). Anthony Davis is likely to play, but the status of LeBron James and Russell Westbrook are both up in the air. Regardless of their injury status, were tasked with giving you the props you know and love. So, below are three NBA player props for the matchup between the Warriors and the Lakers.
NBA
ClutchPoints

LeBron James sounds off on Lakers’ loss vs. Stephen Curry, Warriors

We’re far too late into the season to still be giving weight to any moral victories. But if any team in the Western Conference needed one, it was Los Angeles Lakers. LeBron James and Co. may not have come out of Golden State with the win, but the Lakers did match Stephen Curry and the Warriors step for step up until the final buzzer.
NBA
newyorkcitynews.net

Report: Lakers, Warriors to pursue Goran Dragic

The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors have joined a growing list of potential suitors for veteran guard Goran Dragic, ESPN reported. The Toronto Raptors dealt the 35-year-old Dragic to San Antonio at Thursday's trade deadline, and the Spurs are expected to negotiate a contract buyout. The Los Angeles...
NBA
austinnews.net

NBA roundup: Warriors edge Lakers in thrilling finish

Klay Thompson capped his 33-point performance with three late 3-pointers as the Golden State Warriors outlasted the Los Angeles Lakers 117-115 on Saturday night in San Francisco. LeBron James couldn't take advantage of three free throws that could have tied the game in the final seconds for the Lakers. Seeking...
NBA
San Francisco Chronicle

‘This is the lowest point’: Lakers stagger into marquee matchup with Warriors

Much has changed since the Warriors last saw LeBron James and the Lakers on Opening Night, not quite four months ago. The Warriors quickly and unexpectedly soared into another realm, suddenly a contender again. And the Lakers, widely considered among the NBA’s top teams, drifted into a sea of turbulence....
NBA
Vacaville Reporter

What to watch for in the Lakers, Warriors game: Is this the start of a rivalry?

The Warriors and Lakers last met on opening night with vastly different expectations for the season. While Golden State was seen as a fringe contender looking to regroup after Klay Thompson’s anticipated return, the Lakers were expected to glide into championship contention. Four months later, those roles have reversed as the rival teams will meet again for the first time since that October day.
NBA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Thompson has season-high 33, Warriors edge Lakers 117-115

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 16 of his season-high 33 points in the fourth quarter, Stephen Curry made a clutch layup with 46 seconds remaining, and the Golden State Warriors held off the Los Angeles Lakers 117-115 on Saturday night, spoiling another scoring milestone by LeBron James.
NBA
NBC Sports

Watch Klay Thompson take over fourth, score season-high 33 in win over Lakers

SAN FRANCISCO — Klay Thompson scored 16 of his season-high 33 points in the fourth quarter, Stephen Curry made a clutch layup with 46 seconds remaining, and the Golden State Warriors held off the Los Angeles Lakers 117-115 on Saturday night, spoiling another scoring milestone by LeBron James. Curry...
NBA

