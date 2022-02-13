Lakers fall to Warriors despite strong effort

The West Coast gets the love tonight as the Warriors and the Lakers get a primetime game on ABC. The Warriors are looking to right the ship after dropping two in a row, including a disappointing loss to the Knicks on Thursday. They’ve fallen four and a half games behind the Suns for the number one spot in the West. Things aren’t much better for the Lakers, who have dropped their last two as well. In addition, all three of their stars are listed as questionable for tonight’s contest (which does make NBA player props a bit tricky). Anthony Davis is likely to play, but the status of LeBron James and Russell Westbrook are both up in the air. Regardless of their injury status, were tasked with giving you the props you know and love. So, below are three NBA player props for the matchup between the Warriors and the Lakers.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO