First off, for the latest Sens updates, please follow me on Twitter at. Give me a Twitter follow, I will give you a follow too!. The Ottawa Senators entertain the Boston Bruins today in an early afternoon start at 12:30 pm for the first of two games between these division rivals in a week. This will be the Sens' fourth game in six days, so you would think this will be a defensive battle with Ottawa not having the same legs that they had early in the week and it showed against Pittsburgh in Thursday night's 2-0 loss.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO