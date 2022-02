EUREKA, Calif. — Pacific Outfitters is asking for the community's help identifying a person they suspect tried to take items from their store without paying. In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the store posted two surveillance videos that show what appears to be a woman in a black hoodie walking out of the store with a pile of clothes. According to the store, she didn't attempt to pay for the items before walking out the door of its 5th Street location.

EUREKA, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO