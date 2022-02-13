Local church holds Bengals Super Bowl party

(Mint Images / Getty Images)

BELLBROOK — Crossroads Church is set to hold its 20th annual Super Bowl of Preaching party today.

This year they will be transforming it into a Bengals celebration ahead of the big game.

The celebration will start at 9:30 a.m. at their location on Feedwire Road, according to a release.

>>READY TO ROAR! More Bengals HERE<<

“The Super Bowl of Preaching has historically been our most fun weekend of the year with a healthy dose of spiritual content. The Bengals being in the game this weekend brings a whole new level of energy and meaning. I’m looking forward to some classic smash mouth preaching,” Crossroads Senior Pastor and Team Tome Captain Brian Tome said.

For more information about the event visit: crossroads.net/superbowl.

©2022 Cox Media Group