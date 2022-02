This time, it appears Auburn has out-Auburned Auburn. Bryan Harsin will remain as the Tigers’ coach—a result that seemed unconscionable just a few days ago. If what happened here was simply the dollar amount was too much for rich boosters to pay (sources told Sports Illustrated earlier this week that Harsin had no appetite to take a dime less than the almost $18 million buyout in his contract), perhaps they didn’t want to feel like Harsin bested them in negotiations.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO