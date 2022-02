The Greenville Lady Comets extended their postseason, getting a 55-26 win over Trenton Wesclin in the semifinals of the Breese Central 2A Regional on Saturday night. The Comets used a 26-5 first quarter to take control of the game and would close out the game with a 19-5 fourth quarter run for the win. Greenville is now 14-18 on the season and advances on to the first regional semifinal game to take on #2 seed Breese Central on Tuesday at 6:00pm.

BASKETBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO