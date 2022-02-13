Beasley III leads Montana past Portland St. 85-76

As Markquis Nowell dribbled across midcourt with 15 seconds remaining in a tie game against Iowa State, the junior Kansas State guard decided to try and channel his inner Damian Lillard. Nowell dribbled the ball and was all by himself as he stood near midcourt. He instructed his teammates to...
MISSOULA — It's been a bumpy road of late for the Montana men's basketball team over the last week. The Grizzlies dropped two of their last three games coming into Saturday evening's contest against Portland State, but again UM found its footing and bounced back for a needed win as the Griz beat the Vikings 85-76 at Dahlberg Arena.
SEATTLE —Sherrell McCullum had 19 points, Jaylin Stewart added 16 and top-ranked Garfield rode a fourth quarter comeback to beat Seattle Prep 67-60 on Friday night at Seattle Pacific University. The Bulldogs (17-0) trailed by eight after three quarters, then opened the fourth quarter with a 7-0 run capped...
BERKELEY – In a game that featured big runs from both teams, Utah scored seven straight points in overtime to emerge with an 80-75 victory over Cal Sunday afternoon in Haas Pavilion. The Golden Bears, who were playing their first overtime contest of the season, took a 75-73 lead...
SEATTLE (AP) — Kobe Williamson and Viktor Rajkovic scored 14 points each as Seattle U stretched its home winning streak to eight games, routing Lamar 76-50 on Saturday. Brandton Chatfield added 11 points and seven rebounds for Seattle (19-6, 10-2 Western Athletic Conference). Darrion Trammell had 10 points, six rebounds and six assists.
WILMINGTON, N.C. — Jaylen Sims had a season-high 27 points as UNC Wilmington won its eighth consecutive home game, topping College of Charleston 85-79. James Baker Jr. added 23 points for the Seahawks. John Meeks led the Cougars with 21 points and nine rebounds.
ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Hunter Schofield posted 18 points and nine rebounds as Dixie State narrowly beat Grand Canyon 61-60/ Schofield converted a three-point play with 17 seconds remaining to cap the scoring. Holland Woods missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer. Dancell Leter had 15 points for Dixie State (12-13, 5-7 Western Athletic Conference). Woods had 11 points and six rebounds for the Antelopes (17-6, 7-4). Gabe McGlothan added 11 points. Taeshon Cherry had 10 points.
MISSOULA — After a year and a half off from the game, former Montana Lady Griz guard Taylor Goligoski is taking her basketball talents overseas. Goligoski, a Hamilton native, announced on her Instagram page that she is heading to the Czech Republic to begin her professional basketball career. Goligoski confirmed the news with MTN Sports, saying she will be joining BK Lokomotiva Trutnov and will finish out the regular season with the squad.
For the second time this season, the NAU Lumberjacks and the Montana State Bobcats faced off, this time in Bozeman, Montana. The Bobcats won the first clash in a hard-fought game from both teams with a final score of 89-84. For the Lumberjacks (9-16, 5-8 Big Sky), they came into...
BILLINGS – Pulling out a gutsy, come-from-behind victory on Pink Night Thursday at Alterowitz Gym, the Montana State University Billings women’s basketball team rallied to outlast Great Northwest Athletic Conference opponent Saint Martin’s University 52-50. Taryn Shelley scored 15 of her game-high 20 points in the second half, as MSUB overcame a deficit that reached as high as 13 points to win for the sixth time in the last seven games. “I have a really good team that just keeps battling,” said MSUB head coach Kevin Woodin. “We battled and the run that we had at the end of the second quarter to pull within seven was really important. We found a way to win a close game and that’s what good teams do.”
BOISE, Idaho — Abu Kigab registered 18 points as Boise State beat UNLV 69-63 on Friday night. Tyson Degenhart had 15 points and seven rebounds for Boise State (19-5, 10-1 Mountain West Conference). Marcus Shaver Jr. added 13 points and Mladen Armus had 12 points and seven rebounds. Bryce...
NAU’s women’s basketball took a tough loss to the Montana State Bobcats, 83-77, in a game where the Lumberjacks had to play without its most dominant player. Before the game, graduate forward Khiarica Rasheed was declared out with an illness. NAU’s leading scorer (11.7 points per game) and rebounder (6.7 rebounds per game), Rasheed provides leadership in aspects of the game that the Lumberjacks were lacking last time they played the Bobcats on Jan. 20.
The finish of the Eastern Washington men’s basketball game Saturday demonstrated just how important end-of-game free throws can be. As it turned out against Idaho State, the Eagles needed every one of them. Steele Venters went 6 for 6 from the free-throw line for the Eagles’ only points in...
FAIRBANKS - Rivalry week is upon us. Tomorrow, the Nanooks women's basketball team will welcome the Alaska Anchorage Seawolves to town. Alaska is looking for their first win over UAA in over the last decade. Saturday, Feb. 12 vs. Alaska Anchorage. https://bit.ly/3oKnKum. Live Stats >> https://bit.ly/3GHZj6H. Tickets >> bit.ly/nanooks-tickets. Alaska...
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Mikey Dixon had 31 points and 10 rebounds as Idaho narrowly beat Weber State 83-79 on Saturday. Dixon shot 10 for 12 from the floor. Trevante Anderson tied a career high with 26 points and had six assists for Idaho (6-18, 3-11 Big Sky Conference), which ended its four-game losing streak. Tanner Christensen added 10 points and eight rebounds.
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) -- Talia von Oelhoffen scored 23 points and snared 12 rebounds and Oregon State made enough free throws down the stretch to upset No. 24 Oregon, 68-62. Playing a home-and-home weekend series, the Ducks won Friday in Corvallis, 74-66 by getting hot in the fourth quarter.
CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Steele Venters had 21 points as Eastern Washington edged past Idaho State 75-72 on Saturday. Venters made two free throws as he went 6 for 6 inside the final two minutes, and the Bengals missed a tying 3-point attempt in the closing seconds. Angelo Allegri...
After a disappointing weekend, NAU came up big in its trip to Missoula, Montana on Thursday, Feb. 10. The Lumberjacks could have given up early in the second half, but they stuck out the battle and pulled off a massive Big Sky upset. Redshirt junior forward Nik Mains came up big for the Lumberjacks, leading the charge with 21 points and five 3-pointers.
SALT LAKE CITY – The Weber State Wildcats have now lost three consecutive games for the second time this season following a 83-79 loss to Idaho. The Vandals hosted Weber State at ICCU Arena in Moscow, ID on Saturday, February 12. Coming off of a home loss to league...
After clawing its way back from down 11 in the fourth quarter to force overtime, the Southern Utah University women's basketball team used a 12-2 advantage in the extra period to take down first-place Montana State, 70-60, Thursday night at the America First Event Center. The win lifted Southern Utah...
