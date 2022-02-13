ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beasley III leads Montana past Portland St. 85-76

By The Associated Press
Kansas City Star
 1 day ago

Robby Beasley III had a season-high 24 points as Montana topped Portland State 85-76 on Saturday night. Beasley made 6 of...

Kansas City Star

How Kansas State Wildcats bungled final play against Iowa State ... and still won

As Markquis Nowell dribbled across midcourt with 15 seconds remaining in a tie game against Iowa State, the junior Kansas State guard decided to try and channel his inner Damian Lillard. Nowell dribbled the ball and was all by himself as he stood near midcourt. He instructed his teammates to...
montanasports.com

Montana Grizzlies again bounce back, beat Portland State

MISSOULA — It's been a bumpy road of late for the Montana men's basketball team over the last week. The Grizzlies dropped two of their last three games coming into Saturday evening's contest against Portland State, but again UM found its footing and bounced back for a needed win as the Griz beat the Vikings 85-76 at Dahlberg Arena.
MISSOULA, MT
calbears.com

Utah Outlasts Cal In Overtime, 80-75

BERKELEY – In a game that featured big runs from both teams, Utah scored seven straight points in overtime to emerge with an 80-75 victory over Cal Sunday afternoon in Haas Pavilion. The Golden Bears, who were playing their first overtime contest of the season, took a 75-73 lead...
State
Montana State
MyNorthwest.com

Williamson, Rajkovic lead Seattle U past Lamar 76-50

SEATTLE (AP) — Kobe Williamson and Viktor Rajkovic scored 14 points each as Seattle U stretched its home winning streak to eight games, routing Lamar 76-50 on Saturday. Brandton Chatfield added 11 points and seven rebounds for Seattle (19-6, 10-2 Western Athletic Conference). Darrion Trammell had 10 points, six rebounds and six assists.
KESQ

Sims leads UNC Wilmington past College of Charleston 85-79

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Jaylen Sims had a season-high 27 points as UNC Wilmington won its eighth consecutive home game, topping College of Charleston 85-79. James Baker Jr. added 23 points for the Seahawks. John Meeks led the Cougars with 21 points and nine rebounds.
WILMINGTON, NC
hebervalleyradio.com

Schofield leads Dixie State past Grand Canyon 61-60

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Hunter Schofield posted 18 points and nine rebounds as Dixie State narrowly beat Grand Canyon 61-60/ Schofield converted a three-point play with 17 seconds remaining to cap the scoring. Holland Woods missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer. Dancell Leter had 15 points for Dixie State (12-13, 5-7 Western Athletic Conference). Woods had 11 points and six rebounds for the Antelopes (17-6, 7-4). Gabe McGlothan added 11 points. Taeshon Cherry had 10 points.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
montanasports.com

Hamilton native, former Lady Griz guard Taylor Goligoski signs pro deal overseas

MISSOULA — After a year and a half off from the game, former Montana Lady Griz guard Taylor Goligoski is taking her basketball talents overseas. Goligoski, a Hamilton native, announced on her Instagram page that she is heading to the Czech Republic to begin her professional basketball career. Goligoski confirmed the news with MTN Sports, saying she will be joining BK Lokomotiva Trutnov and will finish out the regular season with the squad.
HAMILTON, MT
montanasports.com

MSU Billings women rally past Saint Martin's on Pink Night, 52-50

BILLINGS – Pulling out a gutsy, come-from-behind victory on Pink Night Thursday at Alterowitz Gym, the Montana State University Billings women’s basketball team rallied to outlast Great Northwest Athletic Conference opponent Saint Martin’s University 52-50. Taryn Shelley scored 15 of her game-high 20 points in the second half, as MSUB overcame a deficit that reached as high as 13 points to win for the sixth time in the last seven games. “I have a really good team that just keeps battling,” said MSUB head coach Kevin Woodin. “We battled and the run that we had at the end of the second quarter to pull within seven was really important. We found a way to win a close game and that’s what good teams do.”
WRAL

Kigab scores 18 to lift Boise State past UNLV 69-63

BOISE, Idaho — Abu Kigab registered 18 points as Boise State beat UNLV 69-63 on Friday night. Tyson Degenhart had 15 points and seven rebounds for Boise State (19-5, 10-1 Mountain West Conference). Marcus Shaver Jr. added 13 points and Mladen Armus had 12 points and seven rebounds. Bryce...
BOISE, ID
jackcentral.org

NAU drops contested game against Montana State, 83-77, without Rasheed

NAU’s women’s basketball took a tough loss to the Montana State Bobcats, 83-77, in a game where the Lumberjacks had to play without its most dominant player. Before the game, graduate forward Khiarica Rasheed was declared out with an illness. NAU’s leading scorer (11.7 points per game) and rebounder (6.7 rebounds per game), Rasheed provides leadership in aspects of the game that the Lumberjacks were lacking last time they played the Bobcats on Jan. 20.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
alaskananooks.com

Women's Basketball Welcomes the Seawolves of Alaska Anchorage to Town

FAIRBANKS - Rivalry week is upon us. Tomorrow, the Nanooks women's basketball team will welcome the Alaska Anchorage Seawolves to town. Alaska is looking for their first win over UAA in over the last decade. Saturday, Feb. 12 vs. Alaska Anchorage. https://bit.ly/3oKnKum. Live Stats >> https://bit.ly/3GHZj6H. Tickets >> bit.ly/nanooks-tickets. Alaska...
kmyu.tv

Dixon scores 31 to lift Idaho over Weber St. 83-79

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Mikey Dixon had 31 points and 10 rebounds as Idaho narrowly beat Weber State 83-79 on Saturday. Dixon shot 10 for 12 from the floor. Trevante Anderson tied a career high with 26 points and had six assists for Idaho (6-18, 3-11 Big Sky Conference), which ended its four-game losing streak. Tanner Christensen added 10 points and eight rebounds.
IDAHO STATE
KDRV

Oregon State women knock off No. 24 Ducks

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) -- Talia von Oelhoffen scored 23 points and snared 12 rebounds and Oregon State made enough free throws down the stretch to upset No. 24 Oregon, 68-62. Playing a home-and-home weekend series, the Ducks won Friday in Corvallis, 74-66 by getting hot in the fourth quarter.
FOX Sports

Venters carries E. Washington over Idaho St. 75-72

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Steele Venters had 21 points as Eastern Washington edged past Idaho State 75-72 on Saturday. Venters made two free throws as he went 6 for 6 inside the final two minutes, and the Bengals missed a tying 3-point attempt in the closing seconds. Angelo Allegri...
COLLEGE SPORTS
jackcentral.org

NAU upsets Montana in hard-fought OT matchup, 72-67

After a disappointing weekend, NAU came up big in its trip to Missoula, Montana on Thursday, Feb. 10. The Lumberjacks could have given up early in the second half, but they stuck out the battle and pulled off a massive Big Sky upset. Redshirt junior forward Nik Mains came up big for the Lumberjacks, leading the charge with 21 points and five 3-pointers.
MISSOULA, MT
kslsports.com

Wildcats Skid Continues In Loss To Last Place Idaho Vandals

SALT LAKE CITY – The Weber State Wildcats have now lost three consecutive games for the second time this season following a 83-79 loss to Idaho. The Vandals hosted Weber State at ICCU Arena in Moscow, ID on Saturday, February 12. Coming off of a home loss to league...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

