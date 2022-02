Kathy Beard, 69, Warsaw, passed away at Warsaw Meadows on Jan. 31, 2022. Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been asked to assist in her care. ** If you are related, friend or know of a direct relation to Kathy Beard please contact the Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services at (574) 267-3104. **

WARSAW, IN ・ 12 DAYS AGO