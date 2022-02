MISSOULA — It's been a bumpy road of late for the Montana men's basketball team over the last week. The Grizzlies dropped two of their last three games coming into Saturday evening's contest against Portland State, but again UM found its footing and bounced back for a needed win as the Griz beat the Vikings 85-76 at Dahlberg Arena.

