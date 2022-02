NSU (7-19, 3-6 SLC) led McNeese 66-61 at the 6:36 mark after a Jovan Zelenbaba layup, but the Demons went scoreless for nearly six minutes during the Cowboys 16-0 run. The Demons finished with a flurry, scoring nine points and forcing two turnovers in the final 42 seconds. NSU had a chance to cut the lead to one possession, but a missed front end free throw ended the comeback bid.

