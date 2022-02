The Cincinnati Bengals got to Super Bowl 56 ahead of schedule. It was still entirely too late for their fans. It’s been more than three decades since the Bengals Ickey Shuffled their way to the biggest game of the year. It’s also only two years since Cincinnati held claim to the league’s worst record and a spot atop the 2020 draft order. Joe Burrow’s arrival, alongside one of the league’s most explosive receiving corps, has defined his franchise’s rise from punchline to Super Bowl threat. Now he’s one win away from southwestern Ohio’s first major championship parade since the Reds won the World Series in 1990.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO