Christian Siriano's latest show part matrix, bygone times

Bradford Era
 1 day ago

Christian Siriano’s New York Fashion Week runway show was part space age, part centuries gone by...

www.bradfordera.com

crfashionbook.com

Every Look from Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2022

While several big names were notably absent from this year’s New York Fashion Week lineup, Designer Christian Siriano brought a much-needed dose of star power to the biannual event with his Fall/Winter 2022 collection presentation. Of course, Siriano paired a grand collection with a grand location as guests filtered...
TVLine

Project Runway Finale Recap: Did the Right Designer Win Season 19?

Four strong, diverse designers remained atop Thursday’s Project Runway finale, and all that stood between them and victory was a little thing called New York Fashion Week. The two-hour season ender began with Christian Siriano visiting each of the remaining contestants — Chasity Sereal, Coral Castillo, Kristina Kharlashkina and Shantall Lacayo — for a sneak peek at their final collections, as well as to dispense his last pearls of wisdom. He warned Lacayo against experimenting with 1980s Easter colors during his trip to Miami; he encouraged Sereal through her designer’s block in Houston; he received a metaphorical tour of Mexico City from...
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Goes Wild for Balenciaga Animal Prints With Fierce Pointed Boots in New Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kim Kardashian is the ultimate poster child for Balenciaga. The influencer shared a photoset on Instagram yesterday that showed her modeling off looks from her latest campaign for the fashion house. For the first outfit, Kardashian wore an hourglass leopard-print double-breasted fluffy coat that featured two big front pockets and a cinched waist. The garment also had a plush collar and structured shoulders. Underneath, she wore a black dress. She accessorized with a sleek, pulled-back braided ponytail and a black Le...
Vogue Magazine

What to Expect From New York Fashion Week

After weeks of planning, emailing, and Zooming, here’s what we at Vogue Runway know about the fall 2022 season in New York: It will be unlike any before. With smaller shows, tighter COVID precautions, and big names missing from the official calendar, New York Fashion Week feels on shaky footing. Or maybe not....
thezoereport.com

Don't Miss These Celebrity Outfits At New York Fashion Week

Fashion Month always ushers in a glamorous crew of well-dressed tastemakers and Hollywood stars. This season proved no different as everyone descended into the Big Apple for the runway shows. The celebrity outfits at New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022 were particularly noteworthy, as actors like Hari Nef embraced bright pantsuit sets while Maude Apatow kept it glamorous in a romantic pink dress from Rodarte. The mild weather at the beginning of the week casted a spring-like energy across the city, as show goers shed their puffer jackets. However, Sunday brought the snow and everyone quickly bundled up.
Vogue Magazine

The Complete New York Fashion Week Fall 2022 Schedule

The indoor mask mandates have finally lifted and just in time for New York Fashion Week. Like last season, the shows will be smaller (to ensure safe social distancing), and major headliners like Tom Ford have pulled out from their official time slots on the CFDA calendar due to COVID-19. But the week will still be as busy as ever, with six days of back-to-back appointments, shows, and screenings.
Footwear News

Drew Barrymore Goes Red in Silky Suit & Hidden Heels at Christian Siriano’s NYFW Show

Drew Barrymore went bold in the front row at Christian Siriano’s Fall 2022 runway show, held at the Empire State Building on Saturday night. The actress joined a star-studded front row that included Susan Sarandon, Hannah Waddingham, Alicia Silverstone, Anna Chlumsky, Slayyyter, Danielle Brooks, Caroline Vazzana and more. For the occasion, the “Blended” actress was all business in a red Siriano pantsuit. The star wore a silky blazer and wide-leg trousers, which featured the same vibrant red hue. The look was accented with cuffed sleeves, as well as delicate gold pendant necklaces and a chunky watch. When it came to footwear, Barrymore’s heels...
E! News

Proof Zendaya Is a Fashion Week Icon

Watch: 18 EPIC Zendaya Pics at HBO's "Euphoria" Premiere. Zendaya is winning the fashion game. For years now, the Euphoria star, who works with celeb stylist Law Roach, has turned heads on red carpets and runway shows. Whether she's striking a pose in a Berluti suit or commanding attention in a Ralph & Russo design, Zendaya continues to prove she's not afraid to push the fashion boundaries.
WWD

Amiri Women’s RTW Fall 2022

With his fan base of Justin Bieber, Pete Davidson, Odell Beckham Jr., Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner, to name a few, Mike Amiri should draw some heavy hitters for his first hometown runway show in Los Angeles on Feb. 8. But they’ll only be seeing men’s wear. Women’s wear on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

Your Go-To Lookbook for Celebrity Style at New York Fashion Week

Watch: Julia Fox & Ye's Matching Styles at Paris Fashion Week. Attention, fashionistas! New York Fashion Week is finally here. Just one look at the lineup and you'll see that it's going to be one very chic celebration of the Fall/Winter 2022 season. Michael Kors, Jason Wu, Tory Burch, LaQuan Smith, Christian Siriano and Brandon Maxwell are just a few of the designers who will be presenting this year from Friday, Feb. 11 through Wednesday, Feb. 16.
The Independent

Live music and deconstructed knitwear at Proenza Schouler

The Surrealist aesthetic of Swiss artist Meret Oppenheim was an inspiration for Proenza Schouler’s latest collection, a series of eclectic silhouettes and flowing designs displayed at a downtown Manhattan art center on Friday afternoon.Kicking off a New York Fashion Week that will feature live runway shows but still has some top designers sitting it out due to the ongoing pandemic, Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez offered their guests live string music, to a composition by the Queens-based musician Eartheater, as they displayed exaggerated forms often focused on the waist, with voluminous garments coming together at the center to wrap...
Allure

The Best Beauty Looks From New York Fashion Week's Fall/Winter 2022 Season

We know, we know: no one wants to think about fall or winter just yet, considering we're still in, well, winter. Let us have springtime! But this month, New York Fashion Week designers come together, give us a peek inside their crystal balls, and show off what trends will be huge come September. Still, let's not forget the hair and makeup, which always comes into assist — and sometimes steals the entire show.
WWD

New York Fall 2022 Designer Inspirations: Part Three

Much like the underpinnings of a couture dress, a designer’s creative process can be just as beautiful and intriguing as the final product. Ahead of the first day of New York Fashion Week on Friday, designers gave WWD exclusive access into the making of their garments — a first look before first looks.
Vogue Magazine

The Downtown Set Gathered for a Maison Margiela x Chloe Sevigny Dinner Ahead of NYFW

On the eve of New York Fashion Week, artists and muses gathered at the Maison Margiela SoHo flagship to attend an intimate dinner full of reverie and irreverence. Actress and downtown darling Chloë Sevigny hosted alongside Laura Dubin-Wander, the North American CEO of OBT Group, who greeted guests upon arrival. Handsome waiters circulated the room with flutes of Champagne. Thanks to Michael Collins, rows of ranunculus, poppies, and peonies spilled across the table. Towering tapers cast the room in a romantic glow.
E! News

Get to Know the Celebrity Kids Taking the Fashion World by Storm

Watch: Megan Fox at Moschino, Amelia Hamlin Models: Scenes From NYFW. You may just very well see a familiar face at New York Fashion Week. While household names like Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid continue to dominate the runway, there's a new batch of celebrity kids who are hot on their heels to become the next It-model. More than 30 years after the term "supermodel" was coined, a new generation of catwalkers are quickly taking over the fashion world and popping up everywhere.
WWD

Tommy’s Finalists, Turning Out for Siriano, Boss in the Desert

Click here to read the full article. TOMMY’S TRIO: Tommy Hilfiger’s New Legacy Challenge, a design competition developed by the Peoples Place Program in partnership with Harlem’s Fashion Row, has selected its three finalists out of the top 12 applicants. The partnership, established last year, aims to promote the upcoming generation of Black designers through a platform dedicated to amplifying their talent and vision. The winner of the New Legacy Challenge will receive a grant for $20,000 and the opportunity to codesign a capsule collection alongside the Tommy Hilfiger design team.More from WWDFront Row at Boss x Russell AthleticRed Carpet Photos...
Footwear News

Nicole Ari Parker Hits New York Fashion Week in Tie-Dyed Outfit and Blue Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Nicole Ari Parker pops in a multicolored outfit for Jason Wu. The “And Just Like That” actress was spotted while making her way to the designer’s New York Fashion Week show on Saturday. For the ensemble, Parker opted for a blue, green and white flowy blazer that featured a slightly oversized look that also had a loose disposition. Underneath, she wore a matching strapless bralette decked out in the same print. For the lower half, she wore a skirt that...
