Fashion Month always ushers in a glamorous crew of well-dressed tastemakers and Hollywood stars. This season proved no different as everyone descended into the Big Apple for the runway shows. The celebrity outfits at New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022 were particularly noteworthy, as actors like Hari Nef embraced bright pantsuit sets while Maude Apatow kept it glamorous in a romantic pink dress from Rodarte. The mild weather at the beginning of the week casted a spring-like energy across the city, as show goers shed their puffer jackets. However, Sunday brought the snow and everyone quickly bundled up.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 19 HOURS AGO