Looking forward, Germany's Friedrich seeks more Olympic gold

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 1 day ago

BEIJING (AP) — There are no...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

The Independent

Winter Olympics: Irate snowboarding commentator destroys judges on air over controversial low score

An irate Winter Olympics TV commentator blasted judges in the snowboarding halfpipe final after they handed the eventual gold medalist a controversial low score.NBC’sTodd Richards slammed the panel after they only gave the Japanese star Ayumu Hirano 91.75, despite him becoming the first person to land the sport’s hardest trick in an Olympics.Richards watched on as Hirano pulled off a triple cork on his second run, and even declared “it’s over” and “no one will touch that run.”The commentator, who competed in the event in 1998 for Team USA, predicted “a 98” for the run and was livid when...
Francesco Friedrich
WEKU

'They've ruined it for all of us,' former Olympic figure skater says of Russia doping

BEIJING — Yet again, the Olympic Games have been touched by the specter of doping. This week, it came to light that 15-year-old Russian star figure skater Kamila Valieva tested positive for a banned drug. The test result came from a sample Valieva gave Dec. 25, 2021. But it wasn't revealed until this week, the day after Valieva helped her Russian Olympic Committee team win a gold medal in the Olympic figure skating team event.
KCRA.com

2022 Winter Olympics Day 9 Livestreams: How to watch Kaillie Humphries, Elana Meyers Taylor in monobob’s Olympic debut

Day 9 of the Winter Olympics in Beijing is set to debut a new Olympic event in women’s bobsledding — the monobob — where one person rides in the sled. One of the favorites on a course dubbed “The Dragon’s Tail” is Kaillie Humphries, a two-time Olympic bobsledding gold medalist and a bronze medalist for Canada, who is now competing for the United States. After alleging abuse and harassment in Canadian bobsledding, she gained her American citizenship in San Diego in December and won her first race representing the U.S. two days later. For an unknown reason, Humphries did not compete in her final training heats heading into today's competition.
#Ap
Fox News

Russian skater Kamila Valieva will have doping case heard on Sunday at Olympics

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva’s fate will be decided on Monday. Valieva will find out if she can skate in the Winter Olympics women’s competition the next day after the Court of Arbitration for Sport announced on Saturday that the expedited hearing on her doping case will be held Sunday night in Beijing. The ruling will follow on Monday afternoon.
Beijing, CN
Germany
WHIO Dayton

Doping decision imminent for Russian skater at Olympics

BEIJING — (AP) — After a marathon doping hearing that ended early Monday morning, 15-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva awaits to hear whether she can compete for the gold medal at the Beijing Olympics. The Court of Arbitration for Sport didn't announce its hearing at a hotel...
WGAU

Olympics Live: Germany's Neise captures skeleton gold

BEIJING — (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics:. Germany has a new sliding champion. Hannah Neise has never won a World Cup medal. Or a medal at the world championships. Or a medal from the European championships. She’s got an Olympic medal now. And it’s...
hot96.com

Olympics – Skeleton – Neise of Germany takes gold in women’s skeleton

YANQING, China (Reuters) – Hannah Neise of Germany won the gold medal in women’s skeleton at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Saturday. Jaclyn Narracott of Australia took the silver medal, while Kimberley Bos of the Netherlands took the bronze. (Reporting by David Kirton; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
newschain

Brad Hall’s medal hopes in two-man bobsleigh all but over in Beijing

Brad Hall’s hopes of pushing for a medal in the two-man bobsleigh are effectively over after a poor start to the first night of competition at Yanqing Sliding Centre. Hall and brake-man Nick Gleeson had looked in good shape to challenge for a place on the podium after overcoming funding concerns to claim three top-three finishes during the World Cup season.
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Eileen Gu advances on busy day of freestyle at Olympics

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Trying for three gold medals in one Olympics is a hectic business. So it was no surprise that Eileen Gu was a skier in a hurry Monday. China's burgeoning freestyle superstar munched on a fried dumpling filled with chives and vermicelli noodles while she awaited her score in slopestyle qualifying. It came up. She had made it through to the final. And then she rushed over to practice on the halfpipe, where the contest starts later this week.
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Top-seeded US 'not satisfied' by early success at Olympics

BEIJING (AP) — The young United States men's hockey team can't get no satisfaction from going undefeated in the preliminary round at the Olympics. Rolling into the quarterfinals as the only team to win all three of its group games in regulation, the young Americans are suddenly among the favorites to win the gold medal. Their next test is a matchup against the winner of the Slovakia-Germany qualification round game with Sweden or Canada potentially up next in the semifinals.
