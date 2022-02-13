Black History Celebration held at Colonel Allensworth State National Historic Park

A Black History Celebration took place at the Colonel Allensworth State National Historic Park on Saturday morning.

The San Joaquin Valley Alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority partnered with the Friends of Allensworth and Community Organized Relief Efforts.

At the event, people had the chance to participate in an informative program filled with black history components, entertainment and received guided and self-paced tours of the park's historic buildings.

"This is important for Black History, this is significant for our children to see the history at this site," said Delta Sigma Theta Sorority President Alicia Becton.

People were also able to get their COVID-19 vaccinations or boosters.