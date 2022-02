MADISON, WI (WSAU) — The Wisconsin womens basketball pulled off it’s biggest comeback in program history as they knocked off Purdue 54-52 on Sunday at the Kohl Center. The Badgers scored only two points in the first quarter and were down 37-15 in the 3rd before mounting their comback. They outscored the Boilermakers 39-15 over the final 19 minutes for the win.

MADISON, WI ・ 9 HOURS AGO