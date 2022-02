The Armuchee girls have bigger goals still ahead at the Region 6-A Public tournament, but with their win Friday, they already have reservations for an even bigger tournament. The Lady Indians got off to a slow start in their opening game of the region tournament on their home floor, but their offense got going in a hurry as they grabbed the momentum late in the first quarter and rode it to a convincing 52-33 victory over Drew Charter to advance to the semifinals on Saturday and also punch their ticket to the Class A Public state tournament.

ARMUCHEE, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO