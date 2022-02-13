ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

US, Japan, South Korea meet in Hawaii to discuss North Korea

By AUDREY McAVOY Associated Press
Herald-Palladium
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHONOLULU (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met his Japanese and South Korean...

www.heraldpalladium.com

The top diplomats of Japan, South Korea and the United States declared their unity against North Korea on Saturday after a series of ballistic missile launches by Pyongyang. After a day of meetings in Honolulu, US secretary of state Antony Blinken, South Korean foreign minister Chung Eui-yong, and Japanese foreign minister Hayashi Yoshimasa condemned the series of seven launches as “destabilising” in a joint statement.
