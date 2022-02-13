ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, FL

New home arrives for Franklin County family who lost home, 2 kids to fire

By Micah Cho
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 1 day ago
More than $4,000 is being donated to the Cooper Family Charity Fund from the Forgotten Coast Car Show in Eastpoint on Saturday.

Dozens of cars participated in Saturday's car show, and the Cooper family even made an appearance to thank everyone for their donations.

The Cooper family has also gotten the keys to their brand new mobile home.

They lost two children, Lilly and Alexis Sloan, during a house fire in January.

The Franklin County Sheriff's office and the community has raised more than $100,000 for the family. Sheriff A.J. Smith said the money also helped pay off the lot of their original home.

Farm Share to host event Thursday

Farm Share and ReNewed Life will distributing food in Greenville Thursday. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Due to the ongoing pandemic, these events are drive-thru only and everyone must wear a mask.
