New home arrives for Franklin County family who lost home, 2 kids to fire

More than $4,000 is being donated to the Cooper Family Charity Fund from the Forgotten Coast Car Show in Eastpoint on Saturday.

Dozens of cars participated in Saturday's car show, and the Cooper family even made an appearance to thank everyone for their donations.

The Cooper family has also gotten the keys to their brand new mobile home.

They lost two children, Lilly and Alexis Sloan, during a house fire in January.

The Franklin County Sheriff's office and the community has raised more than $100,000 for the family. Sheriff A.J. Smith said the money also helped pay off the lot of their original home.