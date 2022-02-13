ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canutillo, TX

Canutillo man charged with murdering his sister; Ex-girlfriend speaks out on their past relationship

By Brianna Perez
KVIA ABC-7
KVIA ABC-7
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GffWQ_0eD6PtwJ00

EL PASO, Texas–  A woman who calls herself the ex-girlfriend of a man accused of killing his sister called her former relationship intense and controlling.

According to the El Paso Sheriff’s Office, 32-year-old Jose Manuel Guzman admitted to killing his sister, Karla Chavez De Ortiz, with a baseball bat and a hand-held electric massager after learning she had sexual relations with another man.

Guzman told police months before the murder, he reunited with his sibling and shortly after moved in together and started a sexual relationship.

According to court documents, deputies were dispatched to Guzman's Canutillo apartment after the siblings mother requested a welfare check on her daughter.

The siblings mother told 911 dispatchers that Guzman, her son, had an unknown problem with daughter, Chavez De Ortiz and that he possibly killed her.

Authorities say Guzman fled the scene and later turned himself in on Feb. 3.

ABC-7 spoke with Guzman’s ex-girlfriend, Yessica Hernandez, who said she was shocked to hear the news.

Hernandez said that during their two-year-long relationship, they lived together and that he was very protective of her.

She said Guzman did not let her wear certain clothing like shorts, or use her cell phone.

Hernandez said she suffered depression during her time with him.

She also said she did not know the two were romantically involved and was shocked to find out he was dating his sister.

She said Guzman would speak to her from time to time on the phone and would even introduce the two.

Still, hearing the news that Guzman was charged for murder, she said she was not surprised.

"He has anger issues and he has jealousy issues so I knew it was going to come, I didn't know it was going to be with his own sister, but I knew it was going to come one way or another," said Hernandez.

In disbelief, she told ABC-7 that it could have been her. She reminds people to get out of unhealthy relationships.

“Have somebody to talk to, don't close yourself in depression and try to seek for help,” said Hernandez.

The post Canutillo man charged with murdering his sister; Ex-girlfriend speaks out on their past relationship appeared first on KVIA .

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KVIA ABC-7

Woman dead after shooting in Socorro

SOCORRO, Texas -- A woman is dead following a shooting in Socorro. According to the El Paso Sheriff's Department, officials received a call Saturday night in reference to shots fired. It happened on the 200 block of Isabel Way in Socorro. Officers arrived on scene around 11:46 p.m. There, they determined that a shooting had The post Woman dead after shooting in Socorro appeared first on KVIA.
SOCORRO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Man rushed to the hospital after stabbing in the Upper Valley

EL PASO, Texas -- A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing. According to the El Paso Police Department, the stabbing happened at 1071 Country Club Road in El Paso's Upper Valley. The call for the stabbing came just before 1 a.m. on Sunday morning. Police were seen at the The post Man rushed to the hospital after stabbing in the Upper Valley appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Three girls face arson charges after fire at elementary school

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Fire Department officials say three girls have now been charged with arson after a fire at Pebble Hills Elementary. Four girls were taken into custody, they were charged with burglary of a building.  Police say they caused $100,000 in damage at Glen Cove Elementary School and Pebble Hills Elementary The post Three girls face arson charges after fire at elementary school appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

FBI El Paso Warns of Kidnapping, Virtual Kidnapping

EL PASO, Texas -- The FBI of El Paso warns the public of an increase in kidnapping and virtual kidnapping extortion. According to the FBI El Paso Field Office, they continue to see an increase in these crimes over the last year.  The agency is offering advice so that El Pasoans do not fall victim The post FBI El Paso Warns of Kidnapping, Virtual Kidnapping appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Canutillo, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Canutillo, TX
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
KVIA ABC-7

2 teens injured, one remains critical following weekend Las Cruce shooting

UPDATE: Las Cruces police say two teenagers were wounded in an early morning weekend incident on Gladys Drive. According to investigators, a 13-year-old boy remains in critical condition: another 17-year-old is in stable condition with a wound to the torso. Police say a man and woman who had been admitted to the hospital have since The post 2 teens injured, one remains critical following weekend Las Cruce shooting appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Man, woman arrested in dismemberment deaths of El Paso couple in Juarez

JUAREZ, Chihuahua -- Chihuahuan state officials say they've arrested two people in connection to the deaths of two women whose bodies were dismembered and dumped in bags along a highway. Investigators say 25-year-old Jaqueline Isela C. R. and 24-year-old David R. were captured in connection to the investigation. According to investigators, Julissa Ramirez and Nohemi The post Man, woman arrested in dismemberment deaths of El Paso couple in Juarez appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

KVIA ABC-7

El Paso, TX
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in El Paso, TX and Las Cruces, NM from KVIA ABC-7 Where News Comes First.

 https://kvia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy