A late Friday night in ExtraMile Arena was the setting for a clash between an improving UNLV Rebels squad and the steady Boise State Broncos. After a period of growing pains for UNLV at the beginning of the season, they had begun to put a string of good games together. This included winning three of their last four games against the likes of Colorado State, Nevada, and Air Force. Boise State was coming off of five days rest after beating San Jose State and looking to maintain their tie with Wyoming in the Mountain West standings. The Broncos did just that, winning 69-63.

BOISE, ID ・ 19 HOURS AGO