ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Hurricanes' Tony DeAngelo: Supplies pair of assists

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

DeAngelo notched two assists, three shots on goal, four hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
buffalohockeybeat.com

Dynamic four-goal game shows Sabres’ Jeff Skinner back as elite scorer

In the two seasons following his scintillating 40-goal campaign in 2018-19, it appeared Sabres winger Jeff Skinner would never recapture the scoring prowess he possessed throughout that career year. Skinner, who enjoyed a dynamic afternoon in Sunday’s 5-3 win, scoring a career-high four goals and adding an assist, looked finished...
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Injury Notes: Hamilton, Red Wings, Hayton

New Jersey Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton isn’t returning to the ice for the team’s Super Bowl Sunday matchup against Pittsburgh, but Devils team reporter Amanda Stein says he’s getting closer to returning to the lineup from a jaw injury that’s kept him out of the lineup since the beginning of January. Hamilton has been practicing with the team but is still getting comfortable with the helmet protection required for him to safely play as his jaw continues to recover. New Jersey has won just four out of 15 games with Hamilton out of the lineup. They undoubtedly miss his production and play-driving ability from the back end.
NHL
FOX Sports

Wheeler's 2 goals, 3 assists lead Jets over Predators 5-2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Blake Wheeler scored two goals and assisted on three others to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a 5-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday night. Mark Scheifele had a goal and two assists and Kyle Connor and Pierre-Luc Dubois also scored for Winnipeg, which...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrei Svechnikov
Person
Tony Deangelo
CBS Sports

Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Dishes pair of assists

Gaudreau notched two assists in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Islanders. Gaudreau extended his point streak to six games, with Saturday marking the first multi-point effort in that span. He's notched three goals and four helpers during the streak. The winger's remarkable campaign has him at 58 points, 153 shots on net and a league-best plus-36 rating through 45 contests overall.
NHL
CBS Sports

Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Generates assist in loss

Slavin notched an assist and two PIM in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Wild. Slavin set up the first of Andrei Svechnikov's two goals in the third period. This was Slavin's third assist in his last four games. The defenseman now has 10 PIM this season -- don't count on him winning the Lady Byng in back-to-back years. He's still been solid all around with 25 points, 89 shots on net, 79 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating in 44 contests overall.
NHL
FingerLakes1.com

Lightning recall defenseman Darren Raddysh from Crunch

The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled defenseman Darren Raddysh from the Syracuse Crunch, the team announced on Monday. The 25-year-old has skated in four games with Tampa Bay this season, recording two shots on goal. He made his NHL debut on December 30 against the Florida Panthers. Raddysh has appeared...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Pim
canescountry.com

Hurricanes Prospects in the NCAA

Drafting players out of the USHL, high school, prep school or Canadian Junior A leagues can be tough. A lot of the prospects coming out of these leagues are raw and require at least four or five years of development before they’re ready to make the jump to the NHL. It’s a slow cook in terms of development. You want to give these players as much time to develop and physically mature so that when the time comes, they’re ready for the NHL. The Hurricanes seem to take at least one NCAA-bound player in each draft, partially due to upside and partially because they can afford to let that player develop for four or five years before signing them to a contract. Take a look at Jackson Blake, who was drafted by the Hurricanes in this past draft. He is spending this season in the USHL and will become a freshman at the University of North Dakota in the fall. That gives him a maximum of five years of development before the Hurricanes would have to sign him, meaning they have plenty of time to let him develop.
NHL
CBS Sports

Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Back in lineup Sunday

Malkin (not injury related) is playing in Sunday's game against New Jersey. Malkin has racked up 13 points over 12 games this season. The 35-year-old has missed the last two contests while dealing with COVID-19 protocols and border restrictions. He'll assume a second-line spot with Brock McGinn and Kasperi Kapanen.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Kept quiet in return

Malkin went minus-1 with one shot on goal in 16:47 of ice time in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Devils. Malkin's nine-game point streak officially ended when he missed Tuesday's game versus the Bruins, but it's certainly over now after his empty stat line. The 35-year-old has been productive more often than not since his Jan. 11 debut -- he's at 13 points, 33 shots on net and a minus-5 rating in 13 outings this season.
NHL
Reuters

Jeff Skinner rolls up four goals, assist in Sabres win vs. Canadiens

EditorsNote: removed incorrect (0-2-1) reference in graf 3, added description of Skinner’s fourth goal, other tweaks. Jeff Skinner scored four goals and had an assist in a 5-3 win for the visiting Buffalo Sabres over the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday. Tage Thompson also scored and Craig Anderson made 29...
NHL
CBS Sports

Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Takes loss against Wild

Andersen stopped 24 of 27 shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Wild. Andersen had gone eight games without a regulation loss, but his luck ran out against a sturdy Wild team Saturday. The Hurricanes got a pair of goals from Andrei Svechnikov in the third period, only for the comeback effort to fall short. Andersen's 25-7-1 with a 2.04 GAA and a .929 save percentage in 33 outings. He's been a workhorse in goal, but a tough matchup awaits Wednesday versus the well-rested Panthers.
NHL
canescountry.com

Recap: Hurricanes can’t dig out of three-goal hole in loss to Wild

There was a time not long ago when a 3-2 game between the Carolina Hurricanes and Minnesota Wild would have been a guaranteed cure for insomnia. Alas - and thank goodness - times have most certainly changed. The Hurricanes spotted the Wild a three-goal lead then nearly came all the...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy