Pleasant Grove, UT

Deer in Pleasant Grove freed from bucket on head

By FOX 13 News
 1 day ago
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — Wildlife officers were able to help a deer get free of a nuisance on its head Saturday.

The animal was walking around Pleasant Grove with a bucket stuck on its head, and it appeared many in the community saw it and were concerned.

But fortunately, local police and wildlife authorities were able to help the young buck out.

"To anyone who saw the bucket deer today just know he has now been freed from the bucket and after a brief nap will be back on his way," the Pleasant Grove Police Department wrote in a Facebook post . "Thanks to DNR for coming out and setting him free!"

