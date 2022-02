Poehling had an assist, one shot on net and one hit in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Blue Jackets. On the forecheck, Poehling intercepted a weak clearing attempt by Columbus' Vladislav Gavrikov along the boards and set up Cole Caufield's one-timer. It was the second assist in three games for the fourth-line center. The fourth line has shown life with goals in three consecutive contests, including two straight for Caufield. Poehling's roster spot could be taken whenever Christian Dvorak (upper body) is ready, but if he's developing chemistry with Caufield, a prospect who the Canadiens have been waiting on, Poehling could continue to be part of the active roster.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO