Iowa high school girls regional basketball highlights and scores (2-12-22)
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) –
GIRLS SCORES
Bishop Heelan – 66, South Sioux City – 23
Manson-NW Webster – 39, East Sac County – 27 (Class 2A – Region 1 First Round)
Cherokee – 81, MOC-Floyd Valley – 42 (Class 3A – Region 8 Quarterfinal)
Estherville-Lincoln Central – 59, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows – 16 (Class 3A – Region 2 Quarterfinal)
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn – 49, Alta-Aurelia – 47 (Class 2A – Region 2 First Round)
Western Christian – 73, Lawton-Bronson – 57 (Class 2A – Region 1 First Round)
Pocahontas Area – 37, Garner Hayfield Ventura – 34 (Class 3A – Region 1 Quarterfinal)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 63, Greene County – 13 (Class 3A Region 7 Quarterfinal)
Sioux Center – 73, OABCIG – 37 (Class 3A – Region 8 Quarterfinal)
Spirit Lake – 60, Okoboji – 52 (Class 3A – Region 1 Quarterfinal)
Unity Christian – 74, Southeast Valley – 25 (Class 3A – Region 8 Quarterfinal)
West Lyon – 61, Sheldon – 37 (Class 3A – Region 1 Quarterfinal)
Rock Valley – 35, West Sioux – 34 (Class 2A – Region 1 First Round)
