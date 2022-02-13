ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Iowa high school girls regional basketball highlights and scores (2-12-22)

By Noah Sacco
 1 day ago

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) –

GIRLS SCORES

Bishop Heelan – 66, South Sioux City – 23

Manson-NW Webster – 39, East Sac County – 27 (Class 2A – Region 1 First Round)

Cherokee – 81, MOC-Floyd Valley – 42 (Class 3A – Region 8 Quarterfinal)

Estherville-Lincoln Central – 59, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows – 16 (Class 3A – Region 2 Quarterfinal)

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn – 49, Alta-Aurelia – 47 (Class 2A – Region 2 First Round)

Western Christian – 73, Lawton-Bronson – 57 (Class 2A – Region 1 First Round)

Pocahontas Area – 37, Garner Hayfield Ventura – 34 (Class 3A – Region 1 Quarterfinal)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 63, Greene County – 13 (Class 3A Region 7 Quarterfinal)

Sioux Center – 73, OABCIG – 37 (Class 3A – Region 8 Quarterfinal)

Spirit Lake – 60, Okoboji – 52 (Class 3A – Region 1 Quarterfinal)

Unity Christian – 74, Southeast Valley – 25 (Class 3A – Region 8 Quarterfinal)

West Lyon – 61, Sheldon – 37 (Class 3A – Region 1 Quarterfinal)

Rock Valley – 35, West Sioux – 34 (Class 2A – Region 1 First Round)

