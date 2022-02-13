ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Iowa high school wrestling 2A District 6 highlights and results (2-12-22)

By Noah Sacco
KCAU 9 News
 1 day ago

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) –

WEIGHT CLASS CHAMPIONS – 2A DISTRICT 6

106 – #11 Ethan Skogland (Sergeant Bluff-Luton)

113 – Levi Kramer (Central Lyon, George-Little Rock)

120 – Kade Bauer (Sioux Center)

126 – #3 Bo Koedam (Sergeant Bluff-Luton)

132 – #6 Jonathan Burnette (Spirit Lake)

138 – #6 Sir Brandon Watts (Bishop Heelan)

145 – #9 Cason Johannes (Sheldon-South O’Brien)

152 – #3 Zander Ernst (Sergeant Bluff-Luton)

160 – Zayvion Ellington (Sergeant Bluff-Luton)

170 – #4 Jarrett Roos (Sheldon-South O’Brien)

182 – #8 Zachary Rozeboom (Sioux Center)

195 – #9 Josiah Blundt (MOC-Floyd Valley)

220 – #6 Ty Hulshof (Sioux Center)

285 – #2 Easton Fleshman (West Lyon)

TEAM RESULTS – 2A DISTRICT 6

  1. #5 Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 148.0
  2. Sheldon-South O’Brien – 70.5
  3. Sioux Center – 70.0
  4. Bishop Heelan – 64.0
  5. West Lyon – 60.0
  6. Central Lyon, George-Little Rock – 47.0
  7. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley – 41.0
  8. Spirit Lake – 31.0
  9. MOC-Floyd Valley – 18.0
  10. OA-BCIG – 16.0
  11. Cherokee – 0.0
SportsZone Top 5 Plays of the Week (2-13-22)

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – With the Iowa high school State wrestling tournament right around the corner and high school State basketball not too far behind, top moments weren’t hard to find as we rundown the best plays throughout Siouxland in the latest edition of our SportsZone Top 5 Plays of the Week.
Iowa student charged with stalking classmate

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) – An 18-year-old student at Valley High School in West Des Moines has been charged with a felony for allegedly stalking one of his classmates. Evan Litt was booked into the Polk County Jail Wednesday afternoon on one charge of stalking a person under the age of 18, which is […]
WEST DES MOINES, IA
