Iowa high school wrestling 2A District 6 highlights and results (2-12-22)
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) –
WEIGHT CLASS CHAMPIONS – 2A DISTRICT 6
106 – #11 Ethan Skogland (Sergeant Bluff-Luton)
113 – Levi Kramer (Central Lyon, George-Little Rock)
120 – Kade Bauer (Sioux Center)
126 – #3 Bo Koedam (Sergeant Bluff-Luton)
132 – #6 Jonathan Burnette (Spirit Lake)
138 – #6 Sir Brandon Watts (Bishop Heelan)
145 – #9 Cason Johannes (Sheldon-South O’Brien)
152 – #3 Zander Ernst (Sergeant Bluff-Luton)
160 – Zayvion Ellington (Sergeant Bluff-Luton)
170 – #4 Jarrett Roos (Sheldon-South O’Brien)
182 – #8 Zachary Rozeboom (Sioux Center)
195 – #9 Josiah Blundt (MOC-Floyd Valley)
220 – #6 Ty Hulshof (Sioux Center)
285 – #2 Easton Fleshman (West Lyon)
TEAM RESULTS – 2A DISTRICT 6
- #5 Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 148.0
- Sheldon-South O’Brien – 70.5
- Sioux Center – 70.0
- Bishop Heelan – 64.0
- West Lyon – 60.0
- Central Lyon, George-Little Rock – 47.0
- Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley – 41.0
- Spirit Lake – 31.0
- MOC-Floyd Valley – 18.0
- OA-BCIG – 16.0
- Cherokee – 0.0
