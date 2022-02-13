Joens scores 32, No. 9 Iowa State women roll past TCU 93-70
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Ashley Joens had a season-high 32 points with 14 rebounds, and the No. 9 Iowa State women beat TCU 93-70 for their fifth consecutive win. Lexi Donarski scored 16 points while combining with Joens to go 10 of 20 from 3-point range as the Big 12-leading Cyclones went 19 of 36 from deep. Lauren Heard had 17 points and seven assists for the Horned Frogs. TCU matched its longest losing streak in five years with a seventh consecutive loss.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
