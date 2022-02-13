ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joens scores 32, No. 9 Iowa State women roll past TCU 93-70

By Noah Sacco
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Ashley Joens had a season-high 32 points with 14 rebounds, and the No. 9 Iowa State women beat TCU 93-70 for their fifth consecutive win. Lexi Donarski scored 16 points while combining with Joens to go 10 of 20 from 3-point range as the Big 12-leading Cyclones went 19 of 36 from deep. Lauren Heard had 17 points and seven assists for the Horned Frogs. TCU matched its longest losing streak in five years with a seventh consecutive loss.

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – With the Iowa high school State wrestling tournament right around the corner and high school State basketball not too far behind, top moments weren’t hard to find as we rundown the best plays throughout Siouxland in the latest edition of our SportsZone Top 5 Plays of the Week.
