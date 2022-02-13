ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After long layoff, Norfolk State holds off UMES 70-63

By Nathan Epstein
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) – Jalen Hawkins finished with 16 points and nine rebounds to lead Norfolk State to a 70-63 victory over Maryland-Eastern Shore. Joe Bryant Jr. had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Spartans (16-5, 7-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), who notched their eighth straight win at home.

NSU had not played a game since losing to North Carolina Central on January 31.

Zion Styles had 14 points for the Hawks (8-11, 3-5).

