K-State overcomes 15-point 2nd-half hole, wins in OT over Iowa State 75-69

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Markquis Nowell scored five of his 16 points in overtime and Kansas State rallied from a 15-point second-half deficit to beat Iowa State 75-69. Nowell made three 3-pointers and had six assists. Nijel Pack made four 3-pointers and scored 19 points. Mark Smith added 15 points and nine rebounds and Ismael Massoud scored 11 points for the Wildcats. Izaiah Brockington scored 27 points with seven rebounds to lead the Cyclones, who have lost four straight. Washington State transfer Aljaz Kunc made his first start for Iowa State and made five 3-pointers, scoring 16 of his 19 points in the first half.

