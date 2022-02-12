ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, CA

Prep Soccer: Granite Hills gets over first-round hump, tops Beaumont 2-0

By Todd Hadler
Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
A 2-0 victory over Beaumont on Saturday night earned a sigh of relief from the Granite Hills girls soccer team.

Four out of the past five seasons have resulted in early exits from the CIF-Southern Section playoffs for the Cougars, with three of those coming in the first round.

It is something that has lingered over the team for a while now and Granite Hills head coach Oleg Tsabur discussed this with the team before the season even began.

“We’re like hey, let’s focus on the league, let’s make sure we take care of business over there, and then in the first round we gotta bring it all,” Tsabur said. “To get over this hump is great for our confidence.”

To get over that first-round hump, the team had to go through Beaumont, a team who tied Granite Hills earlier in the year and who was fresh off a victory over Serrano in the wild-card round earlier in the week.

Granite Hills scored two goals in the first half and held on to move to the second round of the Division 4 playoffs.

Eight minutes into the first half saw the first goal for Granite Hills. Leading scorer Samantha Grantham passed the ball to Makenzie Bohn, who then took a shot over Beaumont goalkeeper Kaitlyn Bustos.

Bohn collided with Bustos, who charged at the ball. Bohn fell hard on her right wrist on the play and the ball rolled in for a goal.

Tsabur believes it is a possible sprain but Bohn will have x-rays done to be sure. Bohn had the wrist taped up at halftime and still played in the game.

“I landed on it and it was a little harsh but all that matters is that I put it in and I’m good,” Bohn said. “It hurt pretty bad but I had to push through for my team.”

The second goal game midway through the first half.

With Beaumont still pressuring, Granite Hills got a break when a pass towards Beaumont’s side of the field went over the head of a defender.

Grantham saw the loose ball and sprinted after it. She beat two other defenders to get a one-on-one with Bustos. With Bustos playing far out of the goal, Grantham was able to kick it right past her and sink it into the back of the net.

“We knew that their backline gets up and we tried to catch them in the counter-attack and with Sam’s speed and ball control, I tell her whenever we see that take a touch forward and see what you can do with it,” Tsabur said.

From that point on, Granite Hills was in control for the rest of the game. Goalkeeper Analiese Castel had just two saves on the night and both were in the first half.

Granite Hills is back home Wednesday against Don Lugo, which beat Charter Oak 6-2.

