Finlandia Men’s Hockey drops finale to UW-Concordia

By Mike Ludlum
WLUC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMEQUON, Wisc. (WLUC) - Everything was left on the ice as the Finlandia University men’s hockey team (2-23, 1-17 NCHA) took a tough 5-4 loss to Concordia Wisconsin (3-20-2, 2-15-1 NCHA), Saturday afternoon at the Ozaukee Ice Center. Finlandia and Concordia Wisconsin spent the first seven minutes of...

IN THIS ARTICLE
