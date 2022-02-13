ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Klay Thompson Helps Warriors Survive Lakers Comeback, 117-115

By C.J. Peterson
Inside The Warriors
Inside The Warriors
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fsfyk_0eD6MHNK00

When the Warriors needed him most, Klay Thompson delivered to help snuff out a Lakers comeback bid at Chase Center Saturday night.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Golden State Warriors had squandered a 15-point lead over the visiting Los Angeles Lakers as time dwindled late in the fourth quarter Saturday night.

But as Chase Center began to tense up, Warriors guard Klay Thompson had a look in his eye — a tunnel vision of sorts — ready to single-handedly give the lead back to his team.

Scoring a season-high 33 points — including 16 in the fourth quarter alone — Thompson helped Golden State survive the Lakers’ comeback effort and snap a two game losing streak and beat Los Angeles, 117-115 at Chase Center.

“Phenomenal. He just took over the game at a time when we desperately needed him,” Kerr said. “He just has a look and his face and a bounce in his step. You can just see it coming.”

The Warriors, who were only two nights removed from a 116-114 heart-breaking loss to the New York Knicks Thursday night, came out of the gates quickly against Los Angeles. Building a 15-point advantage midway through the second quarter.

As an under-sized and underwhelming rebounding team, however, Golden State quickly let that advantage evaporate as the Lakers found success driving and kicking for open three-point looks as well as attacking the basket.

“I thought we played very poorly,” Kerr said of his team’s performance. “I thought we played a very poor defensive game. Let back-cutters get to the rim, we didn’t box out. Transition defense was really bad.”

Able to hold off the Lakers throughout the third, Golden State allowed Los Angeles to take its first lead since the first quarter less than 30 seconds into the fourth.

The Lakers grew their advantage to as many as six points before Thompson, who had only scored 17 points before the period started, began to catch fire. It had taken Golden State over four minutes to score its first points of the quarter.

“Our offense was kind of struggling to find a groove,” Kerr said. “He got hot and took over the game.”

The peak of Thompson’s offensive onslaught began with 3:31 to play in the game as he nailed three triples in a row to catapult the Warriors into the lead.

“I know it's always in me but these things just happen naturally,” Thompson. “If I could do that every fourth quarter I would. It's just not the game of ball. It’s a flowy game where great things happen with time.”

From taking shots in transition to catch-and-shoot deep-balls off of offensive rebounds, Thompson looked like the Klay of old — before two catastrophic lower-body injuries ripped him away from the court.

“It’s kind of majestic,” Warriors guard Stephen Curry said. “He just has this calmness on his face… He’s a man about his business.”

Up by three points with seven seconds to play, Golden State was able to survive the Lakers comeback bid after LeBron James, who passed Kareem Abdul Jabbar as the all-time regular season and postseason scorer, missed two free throws which would have tied the game if made.

According to Kerr, it was nice to see Thompson back in his element and even better to see his body endure the demanding toll the game requires — especially under a minutes restriction coming back from injury.

“It hasn’t been easy finding when to play him and where as we’ve led up to this point,” Kerr said. “But now we’re getting to a point where it’s a little bit easier… We’re going to need him for the long-haul.”

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers could pursue surprising reunion with former player?

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be very busy in the buyout market, and that could involve a reunion with one surprising former player. The Lakers could look to bring in Dennis Schroder as a backup point guard if he is bought out by the Houston Rockets, according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic. There is still some internal division over Schroder, but the Lakers are in need of a backup point guard and Schroder would fit the bill.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Lebron James
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Kareem Abdul Jabbar
lakersnation.com

Lakers News: Frank Vogel Wants Russell Westbrook To Be Himself For Rest Of The Season

With the NBA trade deadline past them, the Los Angles Lakers have more clarity about what the roster will look like down the stretch of the 2021-22 season. The Lakers were widely expected to make a move, and Rob Pelinka confirmed they were aggressive but did not find anything that would be both short and long term. The buyout market is the last path to improving the team, though it remains to be seen who may get bought in the coming weeks.
NBA
Lakers Daily

Report: Lakers interested in bringing back Dennis Schroder in new role if he’s bought out by Rockets

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly are interested in bringing back guard Dennis Schroder as the team’s backup point guard if he is bought out by the Houston Rockets. Schroder was traded by the Boston Celtics prior to the deadline to a rebuilding Houston team, but according to The Athletic’s Jovan Buha, he is a target for Los Angeles if he gets bought out.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chase Center#The Golden State Warriors#The New York Knicks
NBA

Thompson’s Fourth Quarter Fire Seals Thriller Over Lakers

The Warriors dodged another close game that came down to the final possession, but highlight plays from Klay Thompson in the fourth quarter sealed a 117-115 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night. The Warriors gained their biggest lead of the night (15) in the second quarter but...
NBA
ClutchPoints

LeBron James sounds off on Lakers’ loss vs. Stephen Curry, Warriors

We’re far too late into the season to still be giving weight to any moral victories. But if any team in the Western Conference needed one, it was Los Angeles Lakers. LeBron James and Co. may not have come out of Golden State with the win, but the Lakers did match Stephen Curry and the Warriors step for step up until the final buzzer.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Watch LeBron James set NBA record for all-time scoring with silky 3-pointer

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is now the all-time leading scorer in NBA history across the regular-season and playoffs. The Los Angeles Lakers my not have had the greatest week in terms of their performances and the lack of moves at the NBA trade deadline, but the team and fans got to witness history on Saturday, Feb. 12.
NBA
The Spun

Lakers Fans Are Furious With Frank Vogel’s Starting Lineup Tonight

Ahead of the NBA’s trade deadline, Frank Vogel sent Russell Westbrook to the bench with the expectation the Lakers would trade him. A trade never materialized. Now in their first game after the trade deadline, Westbrook is back in the starting lineup. Vogel is starting Westbrook alongside LeBron James,...
NBA
knbr.com

3 takeaways from Warriors’ close win over Lakers

LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Lakers are now over 20 games out of first place in the Western Conference. Stephen Curry accidentally sent James to the free-throw line with a chance to tie the game with three foul shots. But James missed the first and third attempts at the stripe, allowing Golden State to bask in confetti floating down from the Chase Center rafters.
NBA
Inside The Warriors

Inside The Warriors

San Francisco, CA
1
Followers
1
Post
200
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of the Golden State Warriors

 https://www.si.com/nba/warriors

Comments / 0

Community Policy