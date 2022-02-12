ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Super Bowl: Football Fans Party In Downtown LA

cbslocal.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Thousands of football fans partied in downtown Los Angeles near L.A. Live the night before the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals face off in the Super Bowl. There was no shortage of excitement downtown with L.A. Live filled with...

losangeles.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

3 people most to blame for Bengals losing Super Bowl 56 to Rams

The Cincinnati Bengals will need to reevaluate what happened in the final minutes of their Super Bowl 56 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The clock struck midnight on this year’s cinderella, as the Cincinnati Bengals fell to the Los Angeles Rams in the final minutes of Super Bowl 56, 23-20.
NFL
SB Nation

The refs stole the show in the final minutes of Super Bowl LVI for Rams-Bengals

There was a remarkable lack of penalties for the first 58 minutes of Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. The second half in particular went extremely quick, with the Bengals taking the lead on a controversial touchdown pass on the first play of the third quarter and the Rams spending the rest of the half trying to play catchup.
NFL
CBS Sports

2022 Super Bowl: 'Mattress Mack' places record $5M bet on Bengals, has $9.5M total on Cincinnati to beat Rams

Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale is really swinging for the fences in Super Bowl LVI. The Houston-area mattress salesman has placed a $5 million wager on the Cincinnati Bengals moneyline with Caesars Sportsbook -- the largest bet any legal sportsbook has ever taken. So what's the second largest bet Caesars Sportsbook specifically has ever taken? A prior, $4.5 million wager from McIngvale on the Bengals to win the Super Bowl.
NFL
Outsider.com

Brittany Matthews Speaks Out on Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

After watching the Super Bowl LVI halftime show, Brittany Matthews chimed in with her thoughts. Matthews, who is the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, took to Twitter on Sunday night. The Los Angeles Rams led the Cincinnati Bengals 13-10 at the break. Here’s what Matthews wrote.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown La#American Football#Football Fans Party#Cbsla#Nfc Divisional#Bengals
NBC Sports

Edelman recalls Belichick's wise message to Pats during Super Bowl week

When you're preparing for the Super Bowl, it helps to have a head coach who's been there before. A lot. The Patriots made five trips to the Super Bowl during Julian Edelman's 12-year tenure in New England. But by the time Edelman arrived in 2009, head coach Bill Belichick had already experienced six Super Bowls of his own -- four with the Patriots and two as the New York Giants' defensive coordinator -- and gone 5-1 in those contests.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Super Bowl 2022: 56 things you should know about Super Bowl LVI as Rams face Bengals at SoFi Stadium in L.A.

The Super Bowl is just hours away, ready to kick off on Sunday. After the biggest season in NFL history, we're down to two teams: the Bengals and the Rams. The two sides couldn't be more different on the surface, one defying all odds to reach this point and the other realizing its on-paper potential. But they figure to make for must-see TV on the biggest stage in football.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Super Bowl LVI: 9 Georgia connections to watch Sunday

The final game of the NFL postseason kicks off tonight when the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. While the Falcons are stuck watching the big game at home like the rest of us, there are a handful of players and coaches with connections to the state of Georgia. Here are nine to watch in tonight’s matchup.
NFL
Hot 99.1

I am Picking the Bengals to Win Super Bowl 56 in LA

It's finally here. Super Bowl 56 is upon us and I can't wait. It's been a long season as it has indeed been the longest season in NFL history. Here is my quick take on my Super Bowl prediction from the Times Union:. The Cincinnati Bengals will win the Super...
NFL
extratv

Celebrities Reveal Their Super Bowl LVI Pick — Rams or Bengals!

We are only two days away from the Super Bowl LVI game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals!. On Thursday, Drake revealed that he is betting nearly $500,000 in what looks like Bitcoin for the Rams to win, and another $800,000 on Odell Beckham Jr. to catch a touchdown and run more than 62.5 receiving yards. If he wins all of his bets, he would rake in over $2 million!
NFL
Times-Leader

Annual Super Bowl Poll leans to Cincinnati

A day that should be a national holiday. Whether it’s the game, commercials, half-time show, the possibilities for financial gains (or losses), it’s the one sporting event that everyone tunes into. It arrived one week later than normal this season because the NFL expanded the regular season and...
NFL
GiantsCountry

Super Bowl LVI: Game Info, Odds, Notes, and More

Teacher versus student is just one of the many storylines of this weekend's Super Bowl LVI game. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor will try to match wits against his old boss, Rams head coach Sean McVay. Before being hired by the Bengals in 2019, Taylor was the Rams' quarterbacks coach and a part of the Rams' failed Super Bowl LIII quest.
NFL
manisteenews.com

NFL Super Bowl Picks: The Los Angeles Rams win it all

LA Rams -4 Moneyline: -198 Rams/+166 Bengals. McLain's Pick: Los Angeles Rams 35, Cincinnati Bengals 34. There's something to be said about a team heating up right as the playoffs start – you simply can't count them out, and at times, they become a 'team of destiny,' so to speak. This year, it's the Cincinnati Bengals. There's something special about this group, and quarterback Joe Burrow has a lot to do with it.
NFL
Quick Country 96.5

Who is Minnesota Rooting For to Win Super Bowl LVI?

Sunday's Super Bowl LVI pits the Cincinnati Bengals against the Los Angeles Rams. So who does Minnesota want to win the big game?. While Minnesota's own NFL team isn't represented in the Super Bowl again this year (sorry about that), that doesn't mean the Land of 10,000 Lakes doesn't have a strong interest in who we want to win the 56th annual NFL championship.
NFL
FiveThirtyEight

The Los Angeles Rams’ Homegrown Stars Made The Difference In Super Bowl LVI

Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals was a fitting finish to an NFL season that began in historically chaotic fashion. L.A. somehow managed to trot out the worst rushing attack in Super Bowl history. The officials appeared to miss an important penalty that led to a Tee Higgins touchdown to start the second half, then threw a controversial flag that kept the Rams’ go-ahead scoring drive alive. Both starting quarterbacks suffered lower body injuries (but managed to stay in the game), and Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr. left in the second quarter with a noncontact knee injury and did not return. After the final snap, L.A. safety Taylor Rapp proposed to his girlfriend. And receiver Van Jefferson’s wife, Samaria, went into labor during the game.
NFL
Life and Style Weekly

It’s Game Time! Celebrities Flock to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles: Photos

It’s game time! Many celebrities, including actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and designer Peter Dundas, flocked to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles for Super Bowl LVI, where the L.A. Rams are taking on the Cincinnati Bengals. Whether stars attended for the big game, delicious food or star-studded halftime show, the football field was definitely the place to be on Sunday, February 13.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy