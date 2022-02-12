Super Bowl: Football Fans Party In Downtown LA

Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals was a fitting finish to an NFL season that began in historically chaotic fashion. L.A. somehow managed to trot out the worst rushing attack in Super Bowl history. The officials appeared to miss an important penalty that led to a Tee Higgins touchdown to start the second half, then threw a controversial flag that kept the Rams’ go-ahead scoring drive alive. Both starting quarterbacks suffered lower body injuries (but managed to stay in the game), and Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr. left in the second quarter with a noncontact knee injury and did not return. After the final snap, L.A. safety Taylor Rapp proposed to his girlfriend. And receiver Van Jefferson’s wife, Samaria, went into labor during the game.
