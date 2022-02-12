Super Bowl: Football Fans Party In Downtown LA

The Super Bowl is just hours away, ready to kick off on Sunday. After the biggest season in NFL history, we're down to two teams: the Bengals and the Rams. The two sides couldn't be more different on the surface, one defying all odds to reach this point and the other realizing its on-paper potential. But they figure to make for must-see TV on the biggest stage in football.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO