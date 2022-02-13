ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gonzaga Outlasts St. Mary’s 74 - 58

By agedude
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the first of what could be three contests in a little more than three weeks, Gonzaga defeated St. Mary’s 74 – 58 in a game that was tougher than the final score indicated. The Zags were led by Drew Timme with 25 points on 11 for 16 from the field...

