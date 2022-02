Begin to look within, which starts by being grateful that you are alive today and maybe you will be able to celebrate another birthday.” ~ Debbie Centeno. A few years ago, I attended two events on the same day. The first one in the early afternoon was a memorial service/celebration of life. The second one during the evening was a birthday celebration. You are probably thinking the memorial service was for an older person, while the birthday celebration was for a younger one. That’s okay because it is normal to think this way.

18 HOURS AGO