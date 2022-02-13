Calories Burned Rowing Calculator

A goal I've set for myself in 2022 is to have more toned arms, and one day I thought, "How easy would it be to wear wrist weights around my house?" Needless to say, it didn't take long for me to pick up POPSUGAR's 4 lb Wrist and Ankle Weight set ($15). I velcroed the light-pink set of four-pound weights to my arms first thing in the morning and went about my day as usual. I have extremely tiny wrists so the weights did slide, but it wasn't anything I couldn't deal with. Tasks like cooking, cleaning, and doing laundry were all achieved with this set of weights on, and I was shocked by the results. Not only were my arms noticeably sore the next day, but I burned an extra hundred calories for doing chores I'd do anyway. Of course, I took them off when I stepped out of the house to run errands (I didn't want anyone questioning what the heck was on my arms), but it was amazing to see how much an extra four pounds per arm can affect you.

WORKOUTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO