Baton Rouge, La. (WICS/WRSP) - Today was the opening day for many college teams around the country with others opening up spring action over the next few weeks. The Illinois softball team shutout Central Arkansas 9-0 at the LSU Tiger Classic. That's the most runs scored in a season opener since 2018. Senior Sydney Sickels and junior Morgan Scivally threw a combined shutout for the first time on opening day since 2010. Then in game two, the Illini lost to No. 14 LSU, but outhit the Tigers 6-4. In her first career start, freshman Lauren Wiles allowed one run, but struck out five. Illinois is 1-1 after the first day.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO