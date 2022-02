Tennessee’s first season under Josh Heupel in 2021 was a successful one in several respects. While the Vols finished just 7-6 and come out on the losing side of three one-possession games against Pittsburgh, Ole Miss and Purdue, a record-setting offense and overachieving defense allowed Tennessee to exceed expectations after a difficult offseason and ill-timed coaching change with Heupel not even hired until late January. Heupel revealed this week he used days to measure his program’s success in his first season and wants the Vols carrying the mindset over to 2022 as they chase bigger goals.

